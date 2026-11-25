Brits are longing for a return to the 1990s, with Woolworths, life before social media and meeting mates without smartphones among the things they'd most like to bring back.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the top 20 things people would revive from the decade if they could, including handwritten letters, Top of the Pops and simply going out without being contactable.

Classic Saturday morning telly is missed by 20 per cent, while 19 per cent pine for the days of dropping off a film and waiting for their holiday snaps to be developed.

The same number would happily see the return of video rental stores, while 18 per cent miss picking up the landline for a proper chat with mates.

Other blasts from the past people want back include mixtapes, CD singles, Game Boys, disposable cameras and Teletext.

The nostalgic research was commissioned by Renault, which worked with Louise Redknapp to celebrate the return of one of its own 90s icons, the Twingo.

Louise Redknapp said:“There was something really special about the 90s.

“Life felt a bit simpler, you weren't constantly looking at your phone and there were so many brilliant things that instantly take you back to that time.

“For me, music is obviously a huge part of those memories, but it's funny how something as simple as a song, an outfit or even a car can transport you straight back to a particular moment.

“I love that so many things from the decade are having another moment now.

“There's clearly a real appetite for the fun, personality and character we associate with the 90s.”

And it seems nostalgia for the decade runs deeper than Game Boys and Britpop.

More than one in five (22 per cent) admit they miss the 90s“a lot”, while another 38 per cent miss the decade“a little.”

Life before social media is particularly fondly remembered, with 21 per cent saying it's what they long for most, while 13 per cent yearn for the days before smartphones.

And 12 per cent are still pining for the decade's music.

Almost half (46 per cent) reckon the high street was superior back then, while 44 per cent believe face-to-face conversations were better and 38 per cent think people had longer attention spans.

Even cars get the nostalgia treatment, with 13 per cent believing vehicles and their designs were better in the 90s.

In fact, the OnePoll study found 62 per cent believe the 1990s was a greater time to be alive than today.

And 41 per cent go even further, declaring it the best decade to live in.

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault, said:“The 90s was a decade packed with personality, from the music people listened to, the clothes they wore and the cars they drove.

“It's fascinating to see how many people still have such affection for that period, and particularly how much they have nostalgic memories for everyday life back then.

“The Twingo brings that spirit back and blends it with the best of modern cars; it's full of character and fun, is compact yet packed with big car technology and available for a scarcely believable price.

"Whether you are driving it or looking at it, it's going to spread some '90s-inspired joy on roads in the coming months.”

TOP 20 THINGS BRITS WANT TO BRING BACK FROM THE 90s

1. Woolworths

2. Life before social media

3. Meeting friends without using smartphones

4. Handwritten letters

5. Top of the Pops

6. Going out without being contactable

7. Saturday morning kids' TV

8. Getting holiday photos developed

9. Video rental stores

10. Landline phone calls with friends

11. Mixtapes

12. CD singles

13. Nokia-style mobile phones

14. Game Boys

15. VHS tapes

16. Disposable cameras

17. Lava lamps

18. Britpop

19. Teletext

20. Friends being on TV for the first time