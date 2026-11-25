Gen Zs spend more than twice as much to 'feel good on the inside' than any other generation, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 18-29-year-olds are spending an average of £105 a month on things to make themselves feel good, compared to just £52 among Gen X and £37 among Boomers.

As part of this, 79 per cent of Gen Z have dipped a toe into the world of viral wellness trends in their quest to improve how they feel on the inside.

From sleep tracking (23 per cent) and electrolyte drinks (20 per cent) to cold plunges (13 per cent), gua sha (16 per cent), and red light therapy (10 per cent), this generation are trying a whole host of different methods to give themselves a boost.

In comparison, 56 per cent of Gen X and 76 per cent of Boomers who have never tried any of these viral trends.

But while generations may differ when it comes to the latest wellness craze, there are some simple pleasures that everyone can agree on, such as listening to a great song (47 per cent) and receiving a nice message (44 per cent) or good hug (42 per cent).

To bring these feel-good rituals to life, Olivia Attwood has partnered with her favourite cheese snack, to launch the NEW Babybel Happy Gut', the same great taste and calcium, now with one billion live cultures in every cheese.

She welcomed shoppers to Babybel's 'Gut Goodness Salon' at London Designer Outlet, Wembley – a playful twist on traditional beauty treatments, with a focus on celebrating what's on the inside.

Instead of conventional beauty treatments, visitors were treated to spontaneous compliments, confidence boosts and feel-good confessions, as Olivia encouraged everyone to embrace the little things that make them feel good from the inside out.

Olivia said:“Feeling good for me doesn't always mean splashing out on crazy beauty treatments or chasing the latest skincare fad – although I love to do that too.

“We can put so much focus on what we look like on the outside that it's so easy to forget about looking after ourselves on the inside too.

“But I also think a really important thing we miss is the everyday things that make you feel fab, like getting outside for a walk, having a big old social media clear out, or just having a laugh with your mates.”

The launch of the salon comes at a time when 25 per cent of Brits sometimes overlook the everyday things that make them feel good.

Over a third (36 per cent) also believe people generally tend to prioritise looking good, compared to only 11 per cent who think they care more about feeling good.

Yet, despite this perception, 63 per cent agreed simple every day moments are more important than an elaborate self-care routine, with only two per cent thinking the opposite.

Caring for others is also a key factor in feeling good, with 41 per cent trying to do something kind without being asked, make meals for others (31 per cent), or provide thoughtful advice (29 per cent).

Others are finding feel-good moments through digitally detoxing, for example unfollowing someone (29 per cent), muting a group chat (23 per cent), or deleting a social media app (16 per cent).

It seems appetite for self-care is growing, as 37 per cent agreed they would like to spend more time focusing on how they feel on the inside.

However, there a range of things preventing people from indulging more in these small moments of joy, such as putting others before themselves (23 per cent) or having too many commitments (21 per cent).

Whereas 14 per cent even feel guilty for prioritising themselves and the things that make them feel good.

When they do find the time to give themselves a boost, what people put into their bodies plays a big part – with 93 per cent agreeing their diet is key to making them feel good overall.

The OnePoll data also found 87 per cent agreed looking after your gut is an important part of wellbeing.

As 15 per cent count functional snacking as part of their self-care routine and the same number prioritise their gut health when choosing a treat for themselves.

Olivia added:“For me, it's about looking after yourself from the inside out.

“You don't need a massive transformation or a complicated routine, sometimes a few small changes can be enough to make you feel more like yourself.

“Having said that, a beauty treatment or 10, now and again, doesn't hurt.”

OLIVIA'S FIVE TOP TIPS FOR AN EVERYDAY FEEL-GOOD BOOST:

1. GETTING A HEAD START ON THE DAY

I love getting up before my alarm. There's something about knowing I'm up and awake before everyone else that makes me feel ready to conquer the day. It gives me a bit of time to myself before everything gets going.

2. BEING GOOD TO MY BODY

Eating well genuinely makes me feel like I can achieve anything. When I know I've been good to my body, I feel like I'm already setting myself up for success, whatever that looks like. It's all about balance and making choices that make me feel good.

3. KNOWING I CAN RELY ON MYSELF

Independence is huge for me. There's no better feeling than knowing I've handled my own day, made my own decisions and can rely on myself. I think there's a real confidence that comes from knowing you've got yourself.

4. GETTING OUT AND WALKING THE DOGS

Taking the dogs out is one of my favourite ways to switch off. Getting outside, having some fresh air and stepping away from my phone always helps clear my head. Even a simple walk can make such a difference to how I feel.

5. LEARNING TO SAY NO

I've definitely learnt that I can't do everything, and that's okay. I used to feel like I had to say yes to every opportunity or plan, but now I know how important it is to protect my time and energy. Sometimes saying no is exactly what you need to do for yourself.