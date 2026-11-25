Half of Brits don't wait until their technology reaches the end of its life before replacing it, research has revealed.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 24 per cent are planning on buying new tech this Black Friday, despite owning a similar item which works perfectly well.

In fact, 36 per cent will buy the latest phone before they need a new one, because they want a faster device (41 per cent), want to try a new feature (30 per cent) – and even out of jealousy (six per cent).

While five per cent of those who've bought a new phone before needing one admitted they wanted it as a status symbol.

Despite this, 57 per cent admitted they use the upgraded items in the exact same way as they did the previous ones.

And when it comes to unused tech, 63 per cent revealed they have working devices stored away in drawers and cupboards across the home.

The research was commissioned by CeX, which has encouraged people to skip Black Friday by unveiling a skip filled with second-hand phones and game consoles, highlighting you don't need to buy the latest tech new.

A spokesperson for the company said:“Black Friday can make people feel like they need the latest tech, when what they already have may still work perfectly well.

“And if you do fancy an upgrade, 'new' doesn't have to mean brand new.

“Buying second-hand means you can get something that's new to you, while your old tech can be traded in and given another life.”

The research found Londoners are most likely to splash out on a new bit of tech despite the previous version being perfectly fine, with 62 per cent doing so.

Conversely, the people of the South West are the least likely to do so, with only 40 per cent having ever done this.

It was also found, on average, participants have £170 worth of spare tech at home sat around gathering dust.

Again, Londoners are well above the national average in this regard, with £257 being the average, while people from the North East (£132) and South West (£118) have the lowest value of spare tech lying around.

Overall, the most common reason for not trading it in or selling it is to keep their gadgets as a back-up (35 per cent).

Whereas 27 per cent don't think it's worth enough to bother selling their tech, 24 per cent haven't got round to putting it up for sale – and 10 per cent simply forget to do anything about their unused items.

While 19 per cent have binned electronics even though they worked absolutely fine, according to research carried out through OnePoll

Overall, 49 per cent believe there's nothing wrong with owning an older phone or gadget, while 47 per cent agree people are too quick to replace perfectly usable technology.

Despite this, 21 per cent of participants owned up to buying an electrical item during a Black Friday sale when they had absolutely no intention of doing so beforehand.

And 37 per cent admitted when they buy a new item, they end up using the new features less often than they expected when they bought it.

According to data from CeX, which offers offers a warranty on purchases, 86 per cent of the iPhones they have sold this year were pre-2024 models, as well as 75 per cent of all smartphones.

A spokesperson for entertainment retailer added:“There's no need to replace a perfectly good device just because Black Friday comes around.

“If it still does what you need it to, keep it.

“And if you are ready for a change, trading it in means someone else can make use of it, while putting some money towards a second-hand upgrade of your own.

“The tech sitting in a drawer could still be worth money and could be exactly what someone else is looking for.”