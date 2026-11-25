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Powermax is focused on rare earth exploration, elements used in the manufacture of crucial components in electric vehicles, batteries, wind turbines, and a range of electronics China has traditionally controlled the mining and processing of REEs, commanding a monopolistic position and impacting North America's REE supply chain Powermax, through its acquisitions and exploration activities, aims to take advantage of the growing demand for REE's and the growing need by countries like the United States to create a resilient REE supply chain

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, is currently focused on the exploration of rare earth elements (“REEs”) through targeted initiatives. This focus aims to capitalize on the world's ongoing push toward clean energy and advanced technology, which has increased the demand for REEs, and the need for supply chain resilience.

REEs are a group of 17 elements that have magnetic, luminescent, catalytic, and electrical properties. As a result, they are used in the manufacture of everyday consumer electronics like smartphones, computer and TV displays and digital cameras, fluorescent and LED lights, and permanent magnets used in hard disk drives and speakers. REEs are also used in...

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