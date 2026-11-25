Avanta, now a wholly owned subsidiary of ECGI Holdings, combines direct medical services with a Management Services Organization (“MSO”) that supports physician groups with practice operations and the transition to value-based care. Its services include primary and urgent care, provider network access, payer contract management, clinical quality programs, and administrative support. Avanta's benefits commerce business connects eligible members with supplemental products such as over-the-counter healthcare items and healthy food allowances. The company is developing data and AI applications intended to identify care gaps, support earlier patient outreach and automate administrative workflows.

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ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI), a publicly traded holding company, focused on developing healthcare services and AI-enabled operational technology, has completed its acquisition of Avanta Group, adding a healthcare operating platform that brings medical services, physician practice support and supplemental benefits commerce under one corporate structure.

The transaction closed on October 13, with ECGI acquiring 100% of Avanta's outstanding shares. The acquisition makes Avanta a wholly owned subsidiary and establishes healthcare as ECGI's primary business focus. The company is now positioned to develop its healthcare strategy around Avanta's existing provider relationships and management capabilities, alongside planned...

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