The company promoted Dr. Vishwa Srivastava to president and appointed Gary Lo as chief financial officer, adding U.S.-based leadership as the company prepares for broader international sales. The company is also pursuing CE marking in the European Union, a separate regulatory process required for access to applicable European markets. Srivastava, previously CEO for Asia Pacific, is expected to lead the company's U.S. business and global operations. Lo brings more than 30 years of financial and executive experience, including senior roles at medical technology and healthcare companies. The leadership changes come as SS Innovations seeks to build on its Indian installed base and clinical experience while expanding the global reach of its SSi Mantra robotic surgery system.

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SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies, has reshaped its senior management team as it prepares to expand sales of its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system in the United States and other international markets. The company promoted Dr. Vishwa Srivastava to president and appointed Gary Lo as chief financial officer, according to a November 13 announcement ( ).

The appointments place two U.S.-based executives in key operational and financial roles at a time when the company is pursuing regulatory clearance in the United States and CE marking in Europe. The changes also signal a shift from building the...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at

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