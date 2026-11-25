MindWave's $NILA token recently began trading on PICOL, expanding its reach into South Korea, a market with more than 11 million eligible virtual asset trading accounts. The company is developing MindChain as an enterprise blockchain infrastructure platform, with applications spanning climate finance, sports media and insurance. Parent company Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US reported $2.89 million in third-quarter revenue, including its first meaningful revenue from technology services.

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Cryptocurrency projects are increasingly discovering that launching a digital token is only one part of building a successful blockchain ecosystem. Beyond exchange listings and market accessibility, long-term development also depends on creating useful applications, attracting enterprise participants and establishing infrastructure that gives the underlying technology a practical purpose. As the digital asset industry continues to mature, the projects connecting token ecosystems with real-world business applications are becoming a part of the conversation.

One company working to bring these elements together is MindWave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. The company is developing MindChain, an Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain network designed to support dedicated enterprise applications, alongside...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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