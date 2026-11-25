MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Researchers may have discovered a reason why alcohol makes immunotherapy less effective and identified a target that could restore the treatment's power. Alcohol cuts the number of cancer-fighting T cells inside tumors while raising the number that carry a protein called TIGIT. This protein acts like a brake on immune activity, so having more of it inside a tumor makes the cancer harder to fight.

As more becomes known about the factors that support or get in the way of cancer immunotherapy, we could soon see the treatments being developed by companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) delivering better clinical outcomes to more...

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