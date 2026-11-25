MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) In a dramatic reversal from the unequivocal position that the Nvidia board had when it pushed Jensen Huang to resign as chief executive of the company, the same board announced yesterday (Monday) that it had reinstated Huang as CEO of the firm.

This dramatic turn comes as President Trump revealed that he personally called the company board and asked them to reinstate Huang at the helm of the tech giant. In a statement, the board indicated that they were assured by Trump that Huang didn't pose any threat to the national security of the United States.

The board's latest statement stands in sharp contrast to their position when Huang resigned. At the time, the board said his conduct, meaning the extramarital affair he had with a woman suspected to be spying for China, contravened the code of conduct upheld by the company. This begs the question, has the code now changed, or is the misconduct now acceptable?

The board had strongly insisted that there was no chance for Huang to return to his position at the company, and now that it has happened barely a fortnight later, analysts are wondering whether the board has any independence or it can be pushed around after it became known that Trump intervened in the matter.

News that Huang had been reinstated was welcomed by Wall Street. Nvidia shares ended Monday with gains of 31%, adding about a trillion to the market valuation of the company. Those gains catapulted Nvidia back into the number two spot among the most valuable by market cap publicly traded companies, second to Apple.

An activist petition calling for his reinstatement had so far secured 180,000 signatures, showing how influential Huang had become even after quitting his position in the wake of revelations about his extramarital affairs with three women, two of whom were subordinates at Nvidia.

On Capitol Hill, reactions were strongly against the reinstatement. There was bipartisan condemnation of Trump's involvement in the return of Huang to Nvidia, with several lawmakers, including Chuck Schumer the Minority Leader in the Senate, saying Trump gave precedence to his own financial interests rather than prioritizing national security.

His remarks referred to the SEC filings indicating Trump has about $11-55m in Nvidia shares that are said to have earned him approximately $17m after the share price rally that followed Huang's return to the company as CEO.

Huang has a December 3 booking to testify before a Congressional committee regarding his involvement in suspected contravention of export controls on advanced chips. This public hearing and other investigations of Huang and Nvidia are likely to be closely followed by Wall Street and companies like Numa Numa Resources Inc.

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