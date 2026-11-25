MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) and may include paid advertising.

Metalsource (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) issued corrected assay results from its ongoing drill program at Silver Hill, superseding its Nov. 24, 2026, announcement after identifying an error in the assay values reported for the broader 17.28-meter composite interval of drillhole SH26-27. The corrected results show 103 g/t silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 17.28 meters, including 416 g/t AgEq over 3.60 meters and 1,192 g/t AgEq over 0.67 meters. The corrected grades are substantially higher than previously reported, while all other reported assay results remain unchanged.

The results demonstrate the re-emergence of high-grade gold mineralization farther south of the principal drilling area, beyond an intervening lower-grade zone, opening new targets for exploration drilling. With mineralization also visually identified farther south in drillhole SH26-45, pending assays and continued stepout drilling will investigate potential extensions along strike and at depth.

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Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MSMMF are available in the company's newsroom at

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