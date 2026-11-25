MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Arab African International Bank (AAIB) reported a 19% rise in net profit to $303.1m for the nine months to the end of September 2026, driven by strong lending growth and higher net interest income.

Net banking income rose 14% year on year to $597.6m. Net interest income increased 15% to $508.6m and the net interest margin widened by 10 basis points to 3.9%. Annualised return on average equity rose to 13.3% from 12.5% a year earlier.

Non-interest income grew 8% to $88.9m, as a 66% jump in other operating income offset an 11% fall in fees and commissions, which the bank attributed to regional market conditions and stronger competition in trade finance.

The cost-to-income ratio inched down to 27.7% from 28.3%, Expected credit losses had a positive effect of $6.3m, helped by recoveries.

Balance sheet

Gross loans rose 25% from the end of 2025 to $6.3bn, with corporate lending up 26% to $5.5bn and retail loans up 21% to $784m. Customer deposits were broadly flat at $14.2bn, lifting the loan-to-deposit ratio to 44.5% from 35%.

Total assets stood at about $20bn and shareholders' equity rose 5% to $3.1bn. The non-performing loan ratio rose to 2.4% from 2.1% at the end of 2025, and the capital adequacy ratio was 18.06%, against a Central Bank of Egypt minimum of 12.75%.

The bank reports its results in dollars. Balance sheet figures are converted at an exchange rate of EGP 51.99 to the dollar in September 2026, compared with EGP 47.67 in December 2025.

AAIB, established by special law in 1964, operates 103 branches in Egypt and has a presence in the UAE.