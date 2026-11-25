MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Berlin, Germany / Timesnewswire / November 25, 2026 – As Amazon's year-end shopping season reaches its peak, men's apparel brand COOFANDY is launching its flagship annual promotion during the Black Friday peak period from November 25 to 27. Centered on great value, premium quality and sustainable eco-conscious design, this Black Friday event features two must-shop men's styles curated for European shoppers. They balance refined style with green consumption values and suit every occasion, from Christmas gatherings to office commutes.

Black Friday Top Picks: Two Star Styles for Your Year-End Wardrobe

1. Festive Knit Sweater

This men's Christmas sweater is crafted from 100% polyester with a double-knit construction. It delivers a soft, comfortable feel and retains its shape after repeated washes, resisting pilling and deformation. Featuring a classic reindeer graphic alongside“Merry Christmas” lettering, snowflakes and Christmas tree motifs, it brings abundant festive cheer. It is a wonderful pick for Christmas parties, family photos and holiday gifting.

2. Business-Casual Crewneck Knit Sweater

This crewneck knit sweater is made of a blended fabric: 49.3% viscose, 27.7% polyester and 23% nylon. Soft, breathable and warmly insulating, it is perfect for everyday wear in cold weather. Timeless crewneck styling pairs with a tailored modern fit, while stretch cuffs and hem keep the garment neatly in place without sagging.

Both sweaters layer effortlessly with shirts, jeans, jackets and more, offering a seamless shift from work settings to holiday events. They are essential staples for any wardrobe.

Black Friday Shopping Guide: Live Across 5 Marketplaces for a Limited Time

This promotion runs across five Amazon European sites: Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain. Customers can place orders directly for their local marketplace. Prices hit their annual low during this Black Friday peak, and stock is limited. We recommend saving links and adding items to your cart ahead of time so you won't miss out on the year's best offer.

Head to COOFANDY's official Amazon store and Black Friday page now to grab your exclusive Black Friday discount!

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefron, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

COOFANDY

Dana Li

...

Berlin, Germany