MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Timesnewswire / November 25, 2026 – Zeekr officially launched its flagship luxury SUV, the Zeekr 9X, in the United Arab Emirates at the Zeekr 9X UAE Experience Day in Dubai on November 18, marking its official entry into the UAE market with the first customer deliveries taking place at the event. With prices starting from AED 369,900, the Zeekr 9X has already attracted approximately 1,000 pre-bookings in the UAE, reflecting strong initial interest from local customers and marking a significant step in the brand's development in the Middle East.

Combining advanced hybrid technology, exceptional performance and refined luxury, the Zeekr 9X brings a new premium mobility experience to customers in the UAE.

Redefining Flagship Luxury

The Zeekr 9X embodies a distinctive interpretation of modern automotive luxury, combining commanding proportions and a bold exterior design with advanced technology and refined craftsmanship.

Inside, its spacious three-row cabin integrates premium materials, sophisticated digital displays and advanced comfort features to deliver an elevated experience for both drivers and passengers. Available rotating second-row zero-gravity seats further enhance passenger comfort, catering to diverse mobility needs, from everyday family journeys to premium business travel.

Exceptional Performance Powered by Advanced Hybrid Technology

Built on an advanced 900V electrical architecture, the Zeekr 9X features Zeekr's Super Electric Power (SEP) technology, combining a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a high-performance electric propulsion system. Its large-capacity battery supports extended electric driving, delivering a quiet and refined experience for daily urban commuting and family journeys, while intelligent coordination between the electric propulsion system and the gasoline engine provides extended range and flexible refueling options for long-distance inter-emirate travel and weekend adventures. This combination of electric driving refinement and hybrid versatility makes SEP particularly well suited to the diverse mobility needs of customers in the UAE.

The Zeekr 9X delivers power outputs ranging from 885 to 1,380 horsepower, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in as little as 3.1 seconds. The Haohan AI Digital Chassis integrates closed-loop dual-chamber, dual-valve air suspension and dual-valve CCD damping, complemented by a 48V active stabilizer bar and the“Dinghai” intelligent central hub. Together with intelligent driving assistance and advanced vehicle control technologies, these innovations deliver exceptional handling and all-terrain capability while maintaining flagship-level comfort.

Three Variants Tailored to Diverse Customer Preferences

The Zeekr 9X is available in the UAE in three variants, Ultra, Hyper and Obsidian, offering customers distinct combinations of performance, luxury and design.

Ultra: Featuring a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 885 horsepower, the Ultra accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 4.2 seconds. As the balanced flagship variant, it is designed for customers seeking premium comfort and powerful performance across diverse driving scenarios, from daily commuting and family journeys to business travel and inter-emirate trips. It is priced from AED 369,900.

Hyper: Equipped with a three-motor electric drive system delivering 1,380 horsepower, the Hyper accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds. Rotating second-row zero-gravity seats and an advanced 48V active stabilizer bar further elevate the luxury driving and passenger experience. As the performance flagship, it is designed for driving enthusiasts who seek exceptional power and dynamic handling without compromising on rear-seat luxury, whether on long-distance journeys or weekend adventures. It is priced at AED 409,900.

Obsidian: Building on the performance capabilities of the Hyper, the Obsidian features an exclusive Obsidian Black package, distinctive exterior and interior detailing, a unique front grille design and 22-inch forged wheels. As the most exclusive variant, it is tailored to customers who value distinctive design, commanding road presence and individual expression, bringing a heightened sense of exclusivity to executive travel and social occasions. It is priced at AED 439,900.

Deliveries for new bookings are expected to commence from late February 2027 onwards.

Strengthening Zeekr's Presence in the Middle East

With approximately 1,000 pre-bookings secured ahead of customer deliveries, the Zeekr 9X has generated strong initial interest in the UAE's luxury SUV market.

The introduction of the Zeekr 9X further expands Zeekr's product portfolio in the UAE, bringing advanced hybrid technology to its local offering. As the brand continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, Zeekr remains committed to delivering innovative products and premium mobility experiences that meet the evolving needs and aspirations of local customers.

About ZEEKR

Zeekr is a global luxury technology brand under Geely Auto Group, officially launched in April 2021. Capitalizing on Geely Auto Group's deep industrial foundation and global resource advantages, Zeekr rapidly built a comprehensive intelligent technology ecosystem. To date, it has rolled out eight models encompassing four core product matrices. Since deliveries began in October 2021, Zeekr has accumulated over 900,000 vehicle deliveries. Zeekr has now entered over 50 countries and regions, operating more than 650 stores worldwide.