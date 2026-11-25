MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has concluded its participation in the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026, held at Singapore EXPO. QDB participated through the inaugural Qatar Pavilion, organised through Qatar FinTech Hub (QFTH), a QDB subsidiary. The pavilion brought together the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and a number of fintech startups.

As part of a national delegation representing Qatar's fintech ecosystem, six Qatar-based startups participated to showcase the capabilities of the country's rapidly evolving fintech sector, strengthen Qatar's standing as a hub for business growth and innovation, and accelerate connections between high-potential ventures, investors, strategic partners, and international markets.

A key outcome of QDB's participation was the signing of three MoUs aimed at expanding international cooperation and opening new avenues for fintech innovation. The first was an MoU with SC Ventures, the innovation, venture-building, and investment arm of Standard Chartered. Under the MoU, QDB and SC Ventures will draw on their expertise and global networks to explore opportunities to develop fintech ventures with the potential to scale internationally.

QDB, represented by QFTH, also signed two MoUs with the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) and the Fintech Association of Malaysia (FAOM). The agreements establish a framework for closer collaboration between the respective fintech ecosystems through knowledge exchange, joint programmes and initiatives, and engagement with investors and industry stakeholders. They also seek to facilitate access to new business opportunities and support fintech companies in expanding into regional and international markets.

Senior QDB executives also contributed to the festival's main conference programme, sharing perspectives on emerging trends and investment opportunities across the global fintech sector.

Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Development Bank, Abdulrahman bin Hesham al-Sowaidi, participated in a panel discussion titled "Technology, Capital and Geoeconomics: The Asia-Middle East Corridor," where he highlighted Qatar's role in advancing economic ties and the corridor between Asia and the Middle East, with a focus on building more resilient trade and investment connections across the two regions. He also highlighted QDB's role in supporting economic diversification through its suite of products and services, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Mohammed al-Emadi, Executive Director of Incubation and Venture Capital Investment at QDB, also participated in a panel discussion examining investment opportunities for fintech companies in emerging markets. The discussion explored the key factors influencing investor confidence and investment decisions, with particular emphasis on regulatory readiness, responsiveness to market needs, and the development of scalable and sustainable business models.

Throughout the festival, the Qatar Pavilion attracted considerable interest from international participants and hosted a series of specialized activities, including introductory sessions, panel discussions, and startup showcases.

Al-Sowaidi said: "Our participation in the Singapore FinTech Festival provides an important opportunity to connect promising companies and talent in Qatar with international expertise, partnerships, and markets, opening new avenues for growth and expansion. This participation also reflects the role of Qatar FinTech Hub in supporting the implementation of Qatar's Fintech Sector Strategy in collaboration with ecosystem partners. It further comes as part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between QDB and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), an initiative established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which aims to strengthen economic ties between East Asia and the Middle East and North Africa by expanding channels of cooperation in the fintech sector."

QDB Singapore FinTech Festival QFTH QFC