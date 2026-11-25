MENAFN - Gulf Times) Startup Grind Doha has teamed up with Business Leaders Middle East magazine to launch the 'Tech Startup Community Awards 2026'.

The annual awards shine a light on the people building Qatar's startup scene: the founders and their teams, the investors who back them, the mentors who guide them, and the enablers who help the whole system work.

Now in its third year, the awards have reached a wider audience through the partnership with the magazine, recognising the people driving entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology in Qatar.

This year's theme is 'Built by the Community, for the Community', Startup Grind Doha announced, noting that the awards recognise startup achievements and bring founders, investors, and supporters together.

Winners will be named across 11 categories in awards' 2026 edition: 'Fintech Startup of the Year', 'Community Builder of the Year', 'Mentor of the Year', 'Best Idea Stage Startup of the Year', 'Best Growth Stage Startup of the Year', 'Most Value Added Investor', 'AI Startup of the Year', 'Breakthrough Startup of the Year', 'Best Female Founder', 'Startup Enabler of the Year', and 'Deep Tech Startup of the Year'.

A new review committee will oversee the selection of winners in 2026, bringing together five prominent figures from Qatar's entrepreneurial, business and investment communities: Dalia al-Khalaf, Munera al-Dosari, Majed Lababidi, Ramzan al-Naimi, and Marcel Dridje.

The committee will have the final say, reviewing nominations against the criteria for each category before selecting the winners, according to Startup Grind Doha, which added that the process is intended to strengthen confidence in the fairness and credibility of the results.

The partnership aims to spotlight more stories from Qatar's startup community and recognise the founders, builders and supporters behind its growth.

Community members are invited to nominate founders, mentors, investors and organisations they believe deserve recognition.

The programme will conclude with an awards ceremony bringing together Qatar's startup and business communities to celebrate achievement, innovation and collaboration.

Details on nominations, submission deadlines and the ceremony will be announced soon through the official channels of Startup Grind Doha and Business Leaders Middle East Magazine.

Startup Grind Doha Tech Startup Community Awards 2026 investors