MENAFN - Gulf Times) Accelerating trade and investment agreements between Qatar and India is set to transform bilateral economic ties, creating a structured highway for joint ventures and long-term capital deployment across the Gulf region.

This was among the key themes during high-level discussions held in Doha between Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Qatari government and private sector leaders, focused on unlocking new growth sectors and expanding private and public sector partnerships.

On the sidelines of the 2026 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) 11th Annual Meeting held recently in Doha, Sitharaman met the Minister of Finance His Excellency Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari to discuss the strengthening of both countries' financial cooperation, as well as enhancing the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Qatar.

Both officials also discussed strategic topics, such as the Bilateral Investment Treaty and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, including the implementation of Qatar's $10bn investment commitment in the South Asian country.

She also met with Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs His Excellency Dr Ahmad bin Mohammed al-Sayed at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation and create opportunities for partnerships and productive cooperation between Qatari and Indian investors and companies, among others.

The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) also hosted Sitharaman and her delegation to explore joint investment opportunities across technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and food security.

During the discussions, Sitharaman outlined the broad industrial and technological foundation of the Indian market, encouraging Qatari investors to establish strategic joint ventures.

“India represents a strategic market for Qatari investors, given its economic size and its broad industrial and technological base. In turn, the State of Qatar offers an advanced investment environment, a strategic location and world-class infrastructure that Indian companies can use to reach the Gulf and regional markets,” Sitharaman said during the meeting.

To facilitate capital deployment, Invest Qatar has expanded its international network by opening a dedicated representative office in Mumbai alongside London, New York, Paris, and Istanbul, according to the agency's 2025 Annual Report.

Official data from the Embassy of India in Doha shows total bilateral trade reached $14.14bn in fiscal year 2025. The embassy also stated that India ranks among the top three export destinations for Qatar and stands as the fourth largest source of Qatari imports globally, citing 2024 figures.

Qatari exports to India are led by liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, fertilisers, and petrochemical products. In return, Indian shipments to Qatar comprise agricultural cereals, iron and steel articles, vegetables, machinery, and garments.

Financial integration between the two economies has strengthened through direct banking operations and modern digital payment networks, the embassy stated, noting that QNB operates branches in Mumbai and the GIFT City, while Doha Bank maintains active branches in Mumbai and Kochi.

S Mahendra Dev, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Indian Prime Minister, projected Indian gross domestic product growth to reach 7.3% during the current financial year.

He also stated that expanding export market diversification and returning foreign direct investment inflows are reinforcing macroeconomic momentum toward a $1tn export target, reports stated.

AIIB UPI QBA LNG