MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group has announced the continuation of its Diamond Sponsorship of Web Summit Qatar.

The summit's 2027 edition marks the fourth consecutive year of QNB's partnership with the global technology conference, which will take place from January 31 to February 3 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Bringing together established technology companies, emerging businesses, investors, and industry leaders from around the world, Web Summit Qatar serves as a platform for collaboration and innovation.

Through its continued partnership, QNB Group aims to connect this ecosystem with its financial expertise, digital capabilities and international network. In this way, the group continues to support businesses as they establish, grow and expand across markets.

Abdulla Mubarak al-Khalifa, QNB Group CEO, said:“Our continued partnership with Web Summit Qatar reflects QNB Group's commitment to advancing the future of banking and reinforcing our role as a leading financial institution in the region.

“As technology continues to transform the financial landscape, our focus is on delivering innovative, connected banking solutions that evolve alongside our customers' ambitions, from individuals and entrepreneurs to businesses expanding across international markets.”

He added:“Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen collaboration with the global technology ecosystem, explore emerging opportunities and contribute to Qatar's growing position as a regional hub for innovation and digital transformation.”

Under the theme 'Banking that Grows with You', QNB Group's participation will highlight its customer-centric approach to banking, connecting financial expertise, digital capabilities and international reach to support evolving customer needs. This approach reflects the Group's broader 2030 Strategy, which places connectivity, innovation and sustainable growth at the centre of its ambitions.

Web Summit Qatar 2027 will present attendees with the opportunity to explore the practical applications of emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), as financial institutions increasingly focus on translating innovation into meaningful customer outcomes.

Advances in areas such as quantum computing are also expected to shape the future of financial services, presenting new opportunities and challenges for the industry. These developments will form part of wider discussions on how technology can support more efficient, secure and accessible financial services.

As financial services become increasingly interconnected, collaboration between banks, technology providers and businesses is essential to unlocking new opportunities. Web Summit Qatar 2027 provides a platform for QNB Group to engage with this ecosystem, exchange insights on emerging technologies and explore partnerships that can support business growth and financial innovation.

Building on its partnership with Web Summit Qatar since 2024, QNB Group continues to support the development of a more connected and competitive business environment. Its continued involvement also aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly the country's ambitions to accelerate digital transformation, foster innovation and diversify its economy.

QNB Group Diamond Sponsorship Web Summit Qatar DECC