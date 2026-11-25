MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and the US underscored the importance of continuing to develop their economic partnership and translating shared aspirations into tangible opportunities and projects that serve the interests of both friendly countries and support sustainable economic growth.

This came during a high-level economic session on trade and investment held under the eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington, DC. The session was co-chaired by His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed, and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, Jacob Helberg.

The session took place under the eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington, which was chaired by His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the session was attended by a high-level Qatari delegation comprising senior officials and representatives of entities concerned with economic, trade and investment affairs in Qatar.

In his opening remarks, HE al-Sayed highlighted the strength of economic relations between Qatar and the US and their continued development. He said the two countries share close friendship and a longstanding strategic partnership based on trust, mutual respect and common interests, adding that the strategic dialogue provided an important platform for strengthening the partnership and broadening prospects for bilateral cooperation.

He noted that the US is one of Qatar's most important trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $7.05bn in 2025, an increase of 11.4% from 2024.

More than 1,000 US companies operate in the Qatari market, while Qatari investments in the US market continue to grow, contributing to economic growth, job creation and innovation, he said.

He also praised the close institutional cooperation between the two countries and the tangible progress achieved under the Pax Silica initiative.

The session discussed ways to strengthen economic, trade and investment relations and expand areas of joint cooperation, particularly in advanced technology, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. Discussions also covered enhancing the security and resilience of supply chains, exploring mutual investment opportunities and strengthening partnerships between private-sector institutions.

economic partnership Energy Jacob Helberg