MENAFN - 3BL) AMSTERDAM, HONG HONG, OAKLAND, Calif., BURBANK, Calif., November 25, 2026 /3BL/ - Addressing the apparel industry's environmental and social challenges requires coordinated efforts across the value chain. Greater alignment is an opportunity to reduce duplication and use resources to accelerate toward meaningful change. By designing tools and programs to work better together, the industry can strengthen collective efforts and turn sustainability commitments into tangible progress.

A new report, The Connected Supply Chain Journey: From Groundwork to Impact, from the apparel alliance - a collaborative effort by the apparel alliance working group uniting Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), Cascale, Textile Exchange and ZDHC Foundation - examines how greater connectivity across existing tools and programs can help address current challenges faced by brands and suppliers.

Summary

The apparel alliance has published a new report, The Connected Supply Chain Journey: From Groundwork to Impact, documenting progress, ongoing challenges, and opportunities to make existing systems work together more effectively. Research highlights the burden of overlapping assessments, data collection, audits, and certifications on brands and suppliers. Seven recommendations outline the next phase of collaboration, with a focus on measurable user benefits and on-the-ground improvement. The apparel alliance is a collaborative industry working group composed of Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), Cascale, Textile Exchange, and ZDHC Foundation to strengthen collaboration across sustainability tools and programs.

The Connected Supply Chain Journey: From Groundwork to Impact provides the first public account of the apparel alliance's progress, illustrating how greater connectivity can enable tools, programs, and information to work together more coherently. It also highlights the opportunity to better align the four organizations' tools, data, and expertise, creating a more streamlined experience for brands and suppliers by reducing duplication and directing more resources toward implementation and impact.

Established in 2020, the apparel alliance aims to strengthen compatibility among its tools and programs while reducing duplicative efforts across the apparel and textile industry.

“Connecting sustainability tools and data is an important step, but what really matters is how we turn that information into action. Manufacturers need to be able to identify where they can make the greatest impact and access the resources and expertise to move forward. By bringing together our complementary strengths, the apparel alliance can help suppliers spend less time navigating different systems and more time making the investments that lead to measurable emissions reductions and real improvements on the ground.” – Lewis Perkins, president and CEO, Apparel Impact Institute (Aii)

“In my first 90 days at Cascale, I heard one message across the value chain: Our industry doesn't lack ambition; it lacks alignment. Fragmented standards and duplicative reporting divert resources from real impact. Our ambition is bold: manufacturers report once, meet multiple requirements, and invest more in meaningful change. Working with three leading organizations, we're showing what collaboration can achieve. Our joint verification work with ZDHC is one tangible example. The measure of success isn't the data we collect, but the change it makes possible.” – Ying McGuire, CEO, Cascale

“The value of aligning sustainability systems goes beyond efficiency. It is about turning commitments into action. Meaningful progress in how materials are produced depends on sourcing decisions across the supply chain, and reducing complexity and duplication is key to enabling that progress. Through the apparel alliance, we can help direct more resources toward delivering real improvements for climate, nature, people and animals.” – Claire Bergkamp, CEO, Textile Exchange

“Greater connectivity across sustainability programs can help reduce duplication while strengthening the consistency and credibility of the information brands and suppliers rely on. Our collaboration with the apparel alliance demonstrates the value of aligning existing expertise and requirements, with the opportunity to make assessments more efficient and support more coordinated progress across the supply chain.” – Frank Michel, CEO, ZDHC

Research conducted between February and August 2026 included a review of each organization's tools and programs, industry literature, and interviews with 24 participants representing apparel alliance members, composed of brands and suppliers.

The report identifies meaningful progress toward greater connectivity, particularly in data interoperability. However, it also finds that technical alignment alone does not necessarily reduce the reporting burden experienced by brands and suppliers.

Key findings include:

Supplier resource burden remains significant. Interviewees, including brands and suppliers, described overlapping assessments, audits, and certifications, alongside the time and investment required to collect and reconcile data. Data alignment is advancing. The apparel alliance's Data Working Group has established foundations for greater consistency, including a common Supply Chain Taxonomy and alignment of underlying data used in impact calculations. Existing information can be put to better use. The Data for Due Diligence project, developed by Cascale, Aii, and ZDHC, helps companies identify relevant information already available through existing tools and programs and use it to support facility-level improvement. Collaboration is moving toward practical application. Cascale and ZDHC are advancing work to align relevant assessment requirements and explore joint verification, with the potential to reduce duplicative assessments. Interoperability requires more than consistent questions. Differences in definitions, methodologies, reporting periods, guidance, and verification can still prevent information from being compared, trusted, and reused. Data confidentiality and access also remain important considerations.

The report emphasizes that the goal is not to create a single universal sustainability tool. Instead, a connected supply chain would enable specialist systems to work coherently, allowing existing information to be recognized and shared where appropriate.

The report identifies seven priorities to advance the connected supply chain journey:

Build complementarity into new projects from the outset.Evaluate progress through tangible reductions in time, cost, duplication, and complexity.Improve consistency across definitions, methodologies, reporting periods, verification, and other elements that determine whether data can be reused.Encourage broader recognition of established industry approaches and reduce duplicative proprietary requirements.Explore opportunities to connect relevant environmental, social, and nature-related tools and programs.Help redirect resources toward action, supported by commercial conditions that enable suppliers to invest in sustainability.Involve brands and suppliers directly in designing, testing, and implementing collaborative solutions.

The report concludes that greater connectivity is a means to an end: enabling sustainability information to flow more easily, reducing unnecessary duplication, and freeing resources for measurable improvements across the supply chain.

Translating this progress into impact will depend on better-aligned systems supporting sourcing decisions and production practices that positively impact our planet. At Tier 4, where raw materials are produced, this also means ensuring producers have the right commercial incentives and investment to adopt improved practices.

Achieving this vision will require continued collaboration across the industry, as well as a focus on whether alignment delivers meaningful benefits for the people and organizations using these systems. Direct supplier participation, stronger data governance, and practical measures of reduced burden will be essential to translating technical progress into impact.

The apparel alliance is a collaborative industry working group uniting Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), Cascale, Textile Exchange, and ZDHC. Established in 2020, the apparel alliance brings the four organizations together to strengthen complementarity across their tools and programs, reduce duplication, and support greater impact and credibility throughout the global supply chain.