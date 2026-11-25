MENAFN - 3BL) /3BL/ - Lenovo Foundation is proud to announce a new global partnership with UNICEF USA in support of UNICEF's Global Humanitarian Thematic Fund (GHTF). The partnership will provide flexible, predictable funding that allows UNICEF to respond rapidly and strategically when humanitarian crises strike.

The need has never been greater. UNICEF estimates that in 2026, 200 million children across 133 countries and territories will require humanitarian assistance. Children caught in conflict, displacement, public health emergencies and disaster face unprecedented hardship. As crises grow more protracted, complex and interconnected, UNICEF remains committed to staying and delivering in the hardest-hit contexts - protecting children from disease, malnutrition, violence, exploitation and loss of learning wherever they are in need, regardless of global attention.

“The work of organizations like UNICEF is absolutely critical in our increasingly complex and dynamic world. As a global business, it makes sense for us to make sure UNICEF is prepared to respond to humanitarian needs,” shared Calvin J. Crosslin, President of Lenovo Foundation.

Children are the GHTF's central focus. When disaster strikes - children are hit hardest, and the harm lasts long after the initial emergency. They miss school, lose access to health care, are separated from their families and face greater risk of violence and exploitation The GHTF is designed to save children's lives and alleviate suffering before, during and after emergencies, creating the maximum positive impact.

“Investing in preparedness means that we're enabling more cost-effective, high-quality responses for those that need them most wherever they happen in the world,” shared Crosslin.“Humanitarian disasters are already tragic and complex in nature. We're proud to join many corporate peers in ensuring the experts at UNICEF are prepared with lifesaving assistance.”

Support for UNICEF's GHTF aligns with Lenovo Foundation's mission to provide access to technology and STEM education for those who need it most through strategic giving, employee engagement, and humanitarian response. Access to education is a pillar for beneficiaries of the GHTF, and Lenovo Foundation will focus its impact measurements on UNICEF's work in the area as part of its partnership evaluation. Additionally, Lenovo Foundation will engage employees in fundraising support for UNICEF as crises emerge and impact its global workforce. All of the support will contribute to Lenovo Foundation's aim to reach 30 million beneficiaries by 2030.

Read more about Lenovo's philanthropic programs on and in Lenovo's most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Lenovo Foundation

Lenovo Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Lenovo, a global technology powerhouse serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Lenovo Foundation supports Lenovo's bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All through its mission to provide access to technology and STEM education for those who need it most. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation recognizes that when technology is powered by humanity, our greatest challenges become our greatest breakthroughs. Learn more about Lenovo's corporate responsibility initiatives in the latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About UNICEF USA

UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world's most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information visit unicefusa.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.