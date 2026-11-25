MENAFN - 3BL) by Howard Kwong, Senior Manager, Public Affairs APAC, Cascale

Stepping away from daily policy work for five weeks this autumn in New York and San Francisco to join the 2026 Richard Rockefeller Fellowship was not about arriving with answers, but about finding the courage to ask tougher questions. Learning alongside an inspiring cohort of fellows, exchanging insights with faculty and students at Columbia University and the Yale School of Environment, and joining Cascale colleagues and industry peers during New York Climate Week stretched my thinking far beyond familiar policy silos. I brought Asia-Pacific's on-the-ground realities into those rooms and listened with deeper empathy to both sides of the table, which reshaped how I view innovation and collaboration in five key lessons.

1. Look Beyond Blame to Understand Every Link in the Chain

Crossing the Pacific on a 16-hour flight to step out of my daily routine gave me the clarity to see the entire supply chain as one connected system rather than isolated silos. In Columbia Business School's negotiation workshop with professor Daniel Ames, I learned that lasting breakthroughs come from uncovering the underlying interests driving each side, unlocking smart trades by "giving ground on issues that matter less to gain ground on issues that matter more," in Ames' words. That insight echoed a conversation I had with my fellowship mentor, Helen Fu, a corporate and supply chain sustainability expert, who reminded me to recognize whether a partner is guided by long-term generational values or near-term commercial pressures before co-creating solutions. I realized that real progress requires stepping into the shoes of every link, from brands and retailers to manufacturers, to understand their real pain points, incentives, and power dynamics rather than trading fragmented blame.

2. Shift From Reactive Compliance to Comprehensive, Data-Driven Resilience

Standing beneath Gaia, UK artist Luke Jerram's seven-meter Earth installation inside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, I felt a quiet awe at how fragile and interconnected all life truly is. That sense of shared responsibility stayed with me at the Columbia Climate School, where I explored agentic artificial intelligence and extreme-weather modeling with the Learning the Earth with Artificial Intelligence and Physics (LEAP) team, discussed climate risk adaptation with professor Jeff Schlegelmilch, and examined ecosystem interdependence with professor Jenna M. Lawrence. Together, those moments showed me how urgently our industry must move from reactive compliance to comprehensive value creation. Yet as powerful as climate modeling is, I reminded myself that we must never forget the individual human beings behind the data, whose families and livelihoods rise or fall with every extreme weather event. I believe that pairing localized climate intelligence with proactive adaptation, alongside responsible purchasing practices so suppliers are not left carrying the cost alone, turns risk management into shared resilience and long-term business value.

3. Measure Impact Through Human Connection, Not Hundred-Page Proposals

Beyond Columbia's classrooms, visiting climate and social-impact foundations across the U.S. East and West Coasts showed me what lasting global policy work requires. Philanthropic leaders spoke candidly about regulatory and financial headwinds while welcoming my on-the-ground insights from manufacturers in China and across Asia-Pacific. I learned that one honest conversation outweighs a hundred-page proposal, and that funding is only a tool when paired with clear solutions for the long game. As Zhuli Hess, program officer in the environment program at the Hewlett Foundation, reminded me, real power comes from people and communities: "People need to see it, feel it, breathe it. Go back to connect with the people." I came to see that publishing another online guideline or chasing surface clicks is never enough. Lasting change happens when I listen deeply and speak the same language as the people turning ambition into reality. Real-world dialogue matters infinitely more than the views and clicks on an online PDF. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a conversation is worth a thousand pages.

4. Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable

When I joined our chief executive officer Ying McGuire and U.S. colleagues at Nike's New York Climate Week experience, For the Love of Sport, listening to Oksana Masters, the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympic athlete in history, stayed with me long after the session ended. She shared that "you have to be more comfortable with being uncomfortable to push the body," and that true resilience comes from protecting what future generations love. Engaging graduate students at the Yale School of Environment and peers across Stanford and Columbia reinforced my conviction that optimism and human connection fuel real advocacy. These young leaders asked me candidly how someone working in global supply chains stays hopeful when the obstacles look so entrenched. I did not have a clear answer, so I told them honestly that "change happens to us, but real change happens because of us."

5. Act as a Systemic Orchestrator Across Borders and Silos

Before speaking on panels at the China Institute of America on“Building Transition Momentum: U.S.–China Perspectives on the Future of Climate Action and Columbia Global on China Climate Solutions: Local Innovation, Global Lessons and Pathways to a Sustainable Future”, I wrestled with what to share until my fellow cohort peers encouraged me to simply speak with sincerity from what I have seen and lived. Through that five-week journey, I had multiple opportunities to introduce my work and share my stories tailored for different audiences. One consistent highlight was seeing Columbia Global's mission in action - sparking conversations, sharing ideas, and uniting "thinking + doing" - and I am glad to bring the magic of that "plus" back to my Cascale team, our brands, manufacturers, financiers, and policymakers across borders.

Imagine: Where the Land Ends and the Sea Begins

Ahead of the closing ceremony at the Columbia Global Beijing Center in December, I am working on a project to connect changemakers across the Pacific so they can take their seats at the table for a podcast. I am truly grateful to Cascale's leadership, the Richard Rockefeller Fellowship, and Columbia Global for this inflection point. I believe the true impact of the fellowship lives in a simple promise: to keep bridging both sides of the table, one honest conversation and one practical step at a time.

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