MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris, Doha will host an online masterclass on exploring how organisations can turn business strategies into action and achieve their long-term goals.

Titled“Beyond Business Strategy: Turning Ambition into Action”, the session will be led by Dr. Hélène Chanut-Musikas, Associate Professor of Strategy and Business Policy at HEC Paris.

Designed for professionals, executives, and business leaders, the session will examine why developing a strong strategy is only the beginning, and how effective execution determines whether organizations achieve their long-term objectives.

The masterclass will also include an interactive question-and-answer session.

The online session will run from 7pm to 8:30pm Doha time. Registration is required, subject to availability.