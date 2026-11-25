HEC Paris, Doha To Host Online Masterclass On Business Strategy
Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris, Doha will host an online masterclass on exploring how organisations can turn business strategies into action and achieve their long-term goals.
Titled“Beyond Business Strategy: Turning Ambition into Action”, the session will be led by Dr. Hélène Chanut-Musikas, Associate Professor of Strategy and Business Policy at HEC Paris.
Designed for professionals, executives, and business leaders, the session will examine why developing a strong strategy is only the beginning, and how effective execution determines whether organizations achieve their long-term objectives.
The masterclass will also include an interactive question-and-answer session.
The online session will run from 7pm to 8:30pm Doha time. Registration is required, subject to availability.
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