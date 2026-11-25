MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 103.91 points in October 2026, down 0.01 percent from the previous month but up 3.33 percent from October 2025, according to data released by the National Planning Council.

The monthly decline in consumer prices was attributed to decreases in four groups: clothing and footwear, down 2.98 percent; transport, down 0.58 percent; personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services, down 0.22 percent; and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, down 0.21 percent.

The largest monthly increases were recorded in health, up 1.18 percent; restaurants and accommodation services, up 0.71 percent; and recreation, sports and culture, also up 0.71 percent.

No changes were recorded in the indices for beverages and tobacco; information and communications; education services; and insurance and financial services compared with the previous month.

On an annual basis, prices increased in 10 major groups. The largest rises were recorded in food and nonalcoholic beverages, up 14.34 percent; recreation, sports and culture, up 8.12 percent; and restaurants and accommodation services, up 2.74 percent.

By contrast, the transport group recorded a decline of 1.3 percent, while the indices for beverages and tobacco and insurance and financial services remained unchanged.

Excluding the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group, the CPI stood at 106.23 points in October 2026, up 0.06 percent from the previous month and 3.87 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The National Planning Council noted that, beginning in July 2026, the CPI incorporated an updated methodology as part of its ongoing efforts to improve the quality and reliability of price statistics in line with international best practices.

The index is now calculated using 2024 as the base year (2024=100), replacing the previous base year of 2018 (2018=100). It also adopts the Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP) 2018 and incorporates an updated basket of goods and services and revised expenditure weights based on the results of the 2023-2024 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

The Council said these improvements would enable the index to better reflect current household spending patterns and provide a more accurate measure of inflation in Qatar.

Accordingly, CPI levels published from July 2026 onward are not directly comparable with those published before that date.