Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met with HE Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar. During the meeting, they discussed ways to support and enhance media cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

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