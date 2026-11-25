MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi held talks with the Republic of Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac in Seoul on Wednesday, focusing on regional and international developments.

The discussions covered key issues in the Middle East and ways to strengthen prospects for peace, security and stability in the region.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations between Oman and South Korea and explored ways to expand cooperation across various fields.