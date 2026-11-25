MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula/Agencies

Geneva, Switzerland: Chess World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju and challenger Javokhir Sindarov shared points again on Wednesday as their second match ended in a tie.

The game ended in a 20-move repetition draw.

The pair will be back to the board on Thursday, with the world champion playing in black while challenger Sindarov plays the white pieces for a second time.