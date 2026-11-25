Gukesh, Sindarov Play Out Second Draw In World Chess Championship
Geneva, Switzerland: Chess World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju and challenger Javokhir Sindarov shared points again on Wednesday as their second match ended in a tie.
The game ended in a 20-move repetition draw.
The pair will be back to the board on Thursday, with the world champion playing in black while challenger Sindarov plays the white pieces for a second time.
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