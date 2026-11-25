MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 10th Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour returns on Thursday with the seventh round of the 2026-2027 season, bringing three days of competition to the indoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon Federation.

Organized by the Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), the tour continues to play an important role in advancing equestrian sport in Qatar, enhancing the competitive standing of local riders and nurturing emerging talent.

Preparations for the round began on Wednesday with veterinary inspections of participating horses, while riders took part in familiarization sessions in the arena ahead of the competitions.

The three-day programme features a range of showjumping competitions across different categories and heights, alongside dressage events.

Thursday's action begins with the Amateur class at 100cm at 5pm, followed by the Silver Tour at 130cm at 7pm.

Friday's programme opens with morning dressage competitions for the Diamond and Bronze tours before shifting to showjumping in the afternoon. The schedule includes the Future Riders class for competitors aged 6 to 12 at 70cm, followed by the Open Tour at 110cm. The day's competitions will culminate in the Gold Tour's individual and team events at 140cm.

Saturday will bring the seventh round to a close, with morning dressage competitions for the Silver and Gold tours preceding an afternoon of showjumping. The programme features the Future Riders class for competitors aged 12 to 16 at 90cm, followed by the Bronze Tour's individual and team competitions at 120cm. The Diamond Tour at 150cm will conclude the three-day event.

The seventh round is part of a 14-round series that will run until June 2027. The tour aims to raise technical standards, enhance competitiveness and provide riders with opportunities to test their abilities and gain valuable experience.

It also plays an important role in identifying and developing promising young talent, paving the way for the next generation of Qatari riders to achieve further success.

Beyond the competitions, the tour provides a platform for developing both riders and horses, refining technical skills and building competitive experience.

Its significance extends to supporting the long-term growth of equestrian sport in Qatar, with its continued expansion reflecting the country's commitment to fostering a competitive sporting environment and strengthening its presence in the international equestrian community.