MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health has ordered the closure of Indian Grill House Restaurant for violating the law regulating the control of human food.

Located in Fereej Abdel Aziz, Street 870, the restaurant has been ordered to remain closed for 15 days, starting November 19, 2026.

The closure was ordered for violating Law No. 8 of 1990 on the Regulation of Human Food Control and its amendments.

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