MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The rising of Al Zubana on Tuesday, November 24, marks a period of increased chances of rainfall in the country, said the Qatar Meteorology Department.

The department said the period, which lasts 13 days, is the seventh and final phase of autumn and the last of the Al-Wasm season.

Al Zubana comprises two bright stars which, to the naked eye, appear to be separated by a distance equivalent to the height of a man. The two stars are also known as the horns of the Scorpion.

During this period, rainfall is expected to increase, with storms also occurring frequently, the department added.

The rainfall associated with this period is considered favourable for the growth of truffles (faqaa).

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