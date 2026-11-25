Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labor HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the State of Qatar HE Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi. During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of common interest in the Labor sector and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in related areas.

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