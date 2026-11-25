MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has organised its first conference for parents of students enrolled in private schools and kindergartens, focusing on ways to protect children from online risks and promote responsible use of technology.

Held at the ministry's headquarters under the theme 'Towards a Safe Digital Environment', the two-day initiative brought together families, educators and specialists to strengthen digital safety awareness and reinforce cooperation between parents and schools.

The conference was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi and Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs Omar Abdulaziz Al-Naama. It was organised by the ministry's Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens, in collaboration with the British Council and ILM Educational Consultancy. The event aimed to equip parents with practical skills to protect their children in the digital world and strengthen the partnership between home and school across different educational stages.

Director of the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens and Acting Director of the Private School Licensing Department at the ministry Dr Rania Mohammed, said digital safety was chosen as the focus of the inaugural conference because of its growing presence in students' daily lives.

She expressed hope that the conference would become an annual platform for promoting family dialogue and providing parents with practical guidance. She stressed the importance of simple steps, such as asking children about the content they watch and listening to them, to build trust and encourage them to seek help whenever they encounter problems online.

The programme featured seven academic sessions and practical workshops delivered by academics and specialists from Qatar University, Community College of Qatar, private schools and ILM Educational Consultancy.

The sessions addressed a range of digital safety issues, including online privacy protection, preventing cyberbullying, managing screen time and understanding the risks associated with deepfakes, algorithms and contact with strangers online.

Other discussions focused on teenagers' interaction with artificial intelligence tools and the use of parental control features to monitor and guide children's digital activities.

The conference also highlighted guidelines and regulations issued by the ministry to clarify parents' roles and responsibilities in ensuring their children's digital safety.

As part of the awareness programme, students from Sherborne International School presented a theatrical performance titled 'Before You Click', highlighting the consequences of unsafe internet use. The conference is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to promote a culture of digital safety and build effective partnerships with educational and cultural institutions to ensure a safe and sustainable digital future for students.