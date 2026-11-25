MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met on Wednesday with Minister of Public Works, Transport and Communications of the Republic of Haiti, HE Joseph Almathe Pierre Louis.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in municipal affairs and infrastructure, as well as the exchange of expertise and experiences to support development efforts and achieve mutual interests.