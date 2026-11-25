QMC Chairman Meets Kuwaiti Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met on Wednesday with HE Ahmad Abdulrahman Al Shuraim, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to support and enhance media cooperation and coordination between the two countries.
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