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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) opens Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Trousseaus at M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion and design. Part of the legacy programme of the Qatar–Türkiye 2015 Year of Culture, the exhibition is presented in partnership with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Olgunlaşma Enstitüsü of the Turkish Ministry of National Education under the auspices of HE Emine Erdoğan, Spouse of HE Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye. Bringing together 129 traditional garments and artefacts, including bridal attire, handcrafted textiles, jewellery and ceremonial pieces, Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Trousseaus explores Ottoman and Anatolian bridal traditions and the relationship between craftsmanship, cultural identity and creative expression.

On view until December 26, 2026, the exhibition traces the dialogue between Ottoman court design and Anatolian folk art. Visitors are invited to discover the skills and creative practices honed by Turkish women over centuries, and the role craftsmanship has played in keeping these traditions alive.

Bridal Treasures highlights the long-standing tradition of the bridal trousseau, a collection of carefully prepared garments, textiles, and personal belongings, symbolising a woman's transition into married life. Alongside the traditional bridal attire from across Anatolia and garments from the Ottoman court, the exhibition showcases the diversity of materials, embroidery techniques and decorative motifs passed down through generations.

The exhibition also explores the traditions of Kına Gecesi (Henna Night), the pre-wedding ceremony that marks the bride's passage into a new stage of life, alongside rituals such as the bridal bath and coffee ceremonies, as well as traditional objects of hospitality. A reconstructed Ottoman bridal chamber presents garments, household furnishings and ceremonial objects within a domestic setting, offering further insight into marriage customs.

Maha Al Sulaiti, Director of M7, said:“Bridal Treasures brings together objects that hold both personal stories and generations of knowledge. Through garments, textiles, jewellery and ceremonial pieces, the exhibition shows how women have carried skills, traditions and creative expression from one generation to the next. At M7, we are proud to create space for these histories to be seen, understood and placed in conversation with audiences in Doha today.”

Reflecting the enduring spirit of the Years of Culture initiative, the exhibition celebrates the connections between Qatar and Türkiye through shared cultural heritage, craftsmanship and creative expression. It also demonstrates how cultural partnerships can extend beyond a designated year, creating lasting opportunities for institutional collaboration, knowledge-sharing and dialogue. Through new scholarship on Qatar Museums' collections, the exhibition further highlights the importance of preserving cultural heritage while making it accessible to new audiences and future generations.

The exhibition is part of the Qatar Creates Fall/Winter 2026–27 season, which brings together exhibitions, design, fashion, contemporary art and cultural programmes across Doha.