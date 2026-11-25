MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Motorists could encounter poor visibility in parts of Qatar on Thursday morning, with mist and fog expected before giving way to moderate daytime temperatures and scattered clouds.

The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has issued an inshore warning for poor horizontal visibility in some areas, while no offshore weather warning has been issued.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 29°C in Doha, Al Wakrah and Al Khor, followed by 28°C in Mesaieed and Abu Samra, and 26°C in Dukhan and Al Ruwais.

Relatively cold conditions are expected overnight, with temperatures falling to 19°C in Abu Samra and 20°C in Mesaieed and Al Khor. Doha is expected to record a minimum of 22°C.

Inshore winds will be variable at first, shifting to westerly to northwesterly at speeds of 5 to 15 kt.

Offshore, partly cloudy conditions are expected at times, with northwesterly winds ranging from 3 to 13 kt and gusting to 18 kt in some areas.

Wave heights will range between 1 and 3 ft inshore, rising to 4 ft at times, and between 2 and 4 ft offshore, occasionally reaching 5 ft.