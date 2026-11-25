MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's (QF) Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum has launched a series of public talks featuring people who knew the late Indian artist Maqbool Fida Husain, offering insights into his personal life, artistic journey, and legacy in modern art.

The museum hosted the first session in the series, titled "My Stories with Maqbool Fida Husain", at its Education City location. The session featured Rashda Siddiqui, a close friend of the artist, who shared memories of their friendship spanning more than 35 years.

She spoke about Husain's artistic style, fascination with horses, passion for cinema, and anecdotes from his life and artistic travels.

Siddiqui also shared photographs and artworks documenting different stages of his career, while discussing his philosophy of life and his famous decision to walk barefoot.

She expressed her appreciation for the establishment of the museum, which gives audiences an opportunity to experience Husain's works under one roof. She noted that having a dedicated museum where people could visit and view his works in one place had long been a personal wish.

The museum, which opened in November 2025, offers audiences an opportunity to explore the works and legacy of one of India's most influential modern artists.