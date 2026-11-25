MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: Qatar Chamber has signed an agreement with the World Halal Summit to host the next edition of the World Halal Summit and Halal Expo in Doha in 2027.

The agreement marks an important step towards strengthening Qatar's position on the international economic events map and promoting trade and investment cooperation in the halal industry.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Qatar Chamber's participation in the 12th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2026, which kicked off on Wednesday and will run until Saturday.

The events are being held under the patronage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and coordinated by the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

The Qatar Chamber delegation was headed by Board Member Dr. Mohammed bin Jawhar Al Mohammed, who signed the agreement with Discover Events Chairman Yunus Ete, representing the World Halal Summit's organizing company.

In a press statement on the occasion, Dr. Al Mohammed said Qatar's hosting of the World Halal Summit and Halal Expo in 2027 represents a significant milestone, reflecting the country's growing status as a regional and international hub for business, trade and investment.

He attributed this position to Qatar's advanced infrastructure, attractive investment environment, and extensive capabilities in organizing and hosting major international conferences and exhibitions.

He added that Qatar Chamber looks forward to making the summit an international platform that brings together companies, investors, experts and specialists in the halal industry to create new opportunities for trade and investment partnerships, exchange expertise and explore cooperation across various sectors of the halal economy.

Dr. Al Mohammed noted that the halal industry has become one of the world's promising economic sectors, extending beyond food to encompass pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, tourism, financial services and other industries.

Hosting the summit in Doha will help strengthen the presence of Qatari companies in these markets and open up new opportunities for Qatari products and services to reach regional and international markets, he said.

He added that the Chamber would work with relevant authorities and partners to ensure the success of the event, in a way that reflects Qatar's economic standing, supports economic diversification and strengthens the private sector's contribution, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

In a related development at Halal Expo 2026, Turkish Minister of Trade Dr. Omer Bolat met with Dr. Al Mohammed during a visit to Qatar Chamber's pavilion.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral trade relations and ways to further strengthen and develop cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

Dr. Al Mohammed said bilateral economic and trade relations continue to develop, supported by the close ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation and partnerships between their respective business communities.

He noted that the Qatari and Turkish markets offer promising trade and investment opportunities across several sectors, including food industries, manufacturing, tourism and logistics.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening communication between Qatari and Turkish companies, encouraging mutual investments and establishing joint ventures that capitalize on the capabilities and expertise available in both countries.

Qatar Chamber is keen to further develop cooperation with Turkish private sector institutions and facilitate partnerships between businesspeople from both countries, he said.

He added that participation in specialized exhibitions and economic events provides valuable opportunities to expand bilateral trade, promote products and services, and explore new markets.