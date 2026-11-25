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Doha, Qatar; November 25, 2026: Acclaimed filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako brings his first virtual reality project, Artou to Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026 in its immersive 360° VR showcase.

The 27-minute VR film, which was selected In Competition for Venice Immersive 2026, is set in Mauritania and narrated by Omar Sy. It follows six siblings - three sisters and three brothers - who return to their father's native village after his death in Europe to fulfil his final wish of being buried beside his own father.

Artou offers audiences a unique way to experience the story beyond the traditional screen. The Installation runs at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Majlis at 2:30pm, 4pm, 5:30pm, and 7pm until 26th November. For tickets and more information, visit or purchase tickets in person at the DFF MIA Box Office, which opens approximately one hour prior to each event's start time.

Doha Film Festival offers audiences a wide-ranging cinematic programme of internationally acclaimed, award-winning feature films and shorts, uniting emerging talent and established filmmakers from across the globe.