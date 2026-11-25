MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I warmly congratulate the people of Suriname as you celebrate the 51st anniversary of your independence.

The United States values its partnership with Suriname and our shared commitment to a safer and more prosperous hemisphere. We are working together to address narcotics trafficking and transnational criminal networks that threaten the security of our citizens, while strengthening trade and investment ties that support economic growth and create opportunities for both of our nations.

As we mark this important occasion, we look forward to deepening our cooperation, advancing our shared priorities, and building on the longstanding friendship between our two countries in the years ahead.