With a market capitalization of about $199 million, MediWound has an approved burn treatment and a late-stage candidate targeting estimated U.S. annual peak sales of $1.05 billion. A new pressure-ulcer study extends its development into another wound category.

MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on wound care, has announced a new clinical trial in pressure ulcers, commonly called bedsores, that could significantly expand the potential of EscharEx, its late-stage investigational treatment for chronic wounds, beyond its lead indication in venous leg ulcers.

MediWound shares closed at $13.80 on November 23, giving it a market capitalization of about $199 million. At that valuation, MediWound already has a commercialized, FDA-approved burn product in NexoBrid, while EscharEx represents a second potential business with $1.05 billion in estimated U.S. annual peak sales potential across several chronic-wound categories, according to an independent market assessment reported by the company.

EscharEx already has controlled clinical results supporting its tissue-removing activity. In a randomized Phase 2 study (ChronEx) in venous leg ulcers, EscharEx completely removed dead tissue during the two-week treatment period in 63% of patients, compared with 30.2% receiving placebo and 13.3% receiving nonsurgical standard care. Removing that tissue, a process called debridement, helps prepare a wound for healing.

The new study tests whether the tissue-removing activity seen in leg ulcers extends to pressure ulcers, another major category included in that $1.05 billion U.S. estimate.

A Shared Problem Across Different Wounds

Pressure ulcers develop when sustained pressure damages skin and underlying tissue, often in people with limited mobility. Patients in hospitals and long-term care can face wounds that remain open for months. In the November 23 announcement, principal investigator Dr. Noa Sabag described a practical treatment gap: surgical removal requires specialized clinicians, while existing nonsurgical options can take weeks to clear a wound.

Pressure-ulcer care also carries financial and reputational consequences for providers. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) includes pressure-ulcer measures in nursing homes' publicly reported quality ratings, covering long-stay residents with ulcers and short-stay residents whose pressure injuries are new or worsened. Nursing homes can face monetary penalties for violating federal care requirements. Hospitals also receive no additional Medicare payment attributable to certain hospital-acquired conditions, including Stage III and IV pressure ulcers that were not present on admission. Together, those quality ratings, penalties and reimbursement rules create a direct institutional incentive for faster, more effective wound care, reinforcing the commercial rationale behind testing EscharEx in pressure ulcers.

EscharEx uses enzymes applied directly to the wound to break down dead tissue. That approach targets a step shared by wounds with different underlying causes. A drug that performs that task across several wound types could serve a broader group of patients and care settings.

The earlier leg-ulcer results show why speed matters so much in that setting. Median time to complete tissue removal in ChronEx was nine days with EscharEx, compared with 63 days for placebo and 59 days for nonsurgical standard care, illustrating why MediWound is testing the candidate against the weeks-long wait clinicians face with existing nonsurgical options.

An Approved Product and a Larger Growth Opportunity

MediWound has already developed NexoBrid, its FDA-approved enzyme-based treatment for removing dead tissue from thermal burns. Its North American partner Vericel reported that roughly 70 of the more than 80 burn centers that had ordered NexoBrid had placed repeat orders, according to MediWound's November update. That provides a commercial foundation as the company develops its next candidate.

EscharEx could expand that business into chronic wounds. Pressure ulcers were already included when MediWound expanded its market assessment in August. Reaching the estimated sales potential depends on successful development, approvals and adoption across the targeted wound categories.

The physician-led study at Soroka University Medical Center is designed to enroll up to 12 patients with Stage 2 or 3 pressure ulcers, with enrollment expected to begin in the coming weeks. The study has no comparison group and is intended to generate early evidence on tissue removal, wound preparation, closure and safety to guide subsequent development. Preliminary data are expected in mid-2027.

The Next Clinical Milestones

The main Phase 3 VALUE trial in venous leg ulcers is further advanced. Its design evaluates complete debridement and facilitation of wound closure, incorporating advanced closure treatments once wounds are prepared. MediWound expects the interim sample-size reassessment and enrollment completion by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

MediWound also closed a share offering with gross proceeds of $17.25 million in November. Management said the financing provided additional financial flexibility through and beyond the VALUE data readout.

MediWound now has an approved burn product with repeat orders and an investigational candidate advancing through Phase 3. VALUE tests EscharEx in its lead indication; the pressure-ulcer study explores a second wound category with clinical need and institutional incentives for better care. Together, the programs could establish a broader role for EscharEx in chronic-wound treatment.

Recent News Highlights from MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD)

MediWound Announces Investigator-Initiated Trial Evaluating EscharEx for Debridement of Pressure Ulcers

MediWound to Host Virtual KOL Event on EscharEx Phase III VALUE Study and Commercial Opportunity on December 2, 2026

MediWound Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

MediWound Announces Closing of $17.25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Ordinary Shares

MediWound Awarded Additional $3.3 Million from U.S. Department of War to Advance Room-Temperature-Stable Formulation of NexoBrid

Independent DSMB Recommends MediWound's EscharEx Phase III VALUE Study Continue Without Modification

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