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Adults 65 and older face a greater risk of serious foodborne illness, particularly from Listeria, which can continue growing even at refrigerator temperatures. Deli meats, premade deli salads, refrigerated smoked seafood, pâté, and certain soft cheeses are among the grocery store foods that deserve extra caution. Reheating deli meats to 165°F, thoroughly cooking sprouts, and choosing safer alternatives to certain refrigerated products can help reduce the risk of illness. Checking storage dates, maintaining refrigerator temperatures at 40°F or below, and purchasing only what you can safely consume can help protect your health and grocery budget while avoiding potentially costly medical complications.

Refrigerated grocery store foods are often viewed as convenient choices because they are already prepared, packaged, or ready to eat. Deli meats, premade salads, smoked seafood, and specialty cheeses can make meals easier, particularly for older adults who want to spend less time cooking. However, some of these products deserve closer attention because refrigeration does not eliminate every risk of foodborne illness.

Adults 65 and older are more likely to develop serious complications from foodborne illnesses. The immune system and other body functions can become less effective at fighting harmful germs with age. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies several refrigerated foods that older adults should handle differently or choose to avoid. Understanding which products carry additional risks can help seniors make safer decisions without giving up convenience entirely.

Deli Meats and Cold Cuts

Prepackaged turkey, ham, roast beef, and other deli meats are convenient options for sandwiches and quick lunches. However, these ready-to-eat products can become contaminated with Listeria, a bacterium that can survive and grow at refrigerator temperatures. Foods sliced at grocery store deli counters can also become contaminated through shared equipment, surfaces, or handling.

The CDC recommends that adults 65 and older avoid eating deli meats cold unless they are reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until steaming hot. This guidance also applies to hot dogs and certain sausages. Buying a sealed package instead of meat sliced at the deli counter does not automatically eliminate the risk. Heating the meat thoroughly before eating is the safer option.

Premade Deli Salads

Prepared chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad, coleslaw, and potato salad are common choices in refrigerated grocery cases. They can save preparation time, but the CDC identifies premade deli salads as riskier choices for older adults. These foods are often handled during preparation and may contain ingredients that are mixed together and eaten without another cooking step.

A safer alternative is preparing similar salads at home using properly cooked ingredients and clean utensils. This gives shoppers more control over how the food is handled, stored, and served. Homemade preparation does not guarantee safety, so ingredients still need to be refrigerated promptly and handled carefully. For shoppers who regularly buy deli salads, making smaller batches at home may be a practical way to reduce exposure to potential contamination.

Refrigerated Smoked Seafood

Smoked salmon, lox, and other refrigerated smoked fish products can look like healthy, convenient additions to breakfast or lunch. However, some refrigerated smoked seafood can carry Listeria, even when it is sold in sealed packaging. The CDC advises older adults to avoid refrigerated smoked seafood unless it is included in a cooked dish, such as a casserole.

Shoppers can choose canned or shelf-stable smoked seafood instead because those products do not require refrigeration before opening. Cooking refrigerated smoked fish thoroughly as part of a dish is another safer option. Check the package carefully because terms such as nova-style, lox, kippered, and smoked can appear on products that require refrigeration. A product's placement in the refrigerated seafood case is an important detail to notice.

Refrigerated Pâté and Meat Spreads

Refrigerated pâté and meat spreads are sometimes sold near specialty cheeses, deli meats, or prepared appetizers. These products may seem like an easy addition to crackers, sandwiches, or a snack platter. However, refrigerated versions are among the foods the CDC recommends older adults avoid because of potential Listeria contamination.

The safer alternative is pâté or meat spread sold in a sealed, shelf-stable container that does not require refrigeration before opening. Shoppers should not assume that every product with similar packaging or ingredients carries the same risk. Read the storage instructions and look for products specifically labeled as shelf-stable. Once opened, follow the manufacturer's refrigeration and storage directions.

Soft Cheeses Made With Unpasteurized Milk

Brie, Camembert, queso fresco, and other soft cheeses can be found in grocery store dairy cases and specialty cheese sections. The concern is not that all soft cheeses are unsafe, but that products made with unpasteurized milk can carry harmful bacteria. Adults 65 and older should avoid soft cheeses made with raw milk.

Check the ingredient information and label for the word pasteurized before purchasing. Hard cheeses such as cheddar and Swiss, along with several other pasteurized dairy options, are generally safer choices. The CDC also advises caution with unheated cheese sliced at deli counters. Choosing pasteurized products and following safe handling instructions can help reduce unnecessary risks.

Raw Sprouts and Ready-to-Eat Produce

Refrigerated grocery cases often contain bagged sprouts, salad greens, and other ready-to-eat produce. Raw or lightly cooked sprouts deserve particular attention because bacteria can grow inside the seeds as they develop. Washing may not remove contamination already present in the sprout.

Older adults should choose sprouts that have been cooked until steaming hot rather than eating them raw. Wash other fresh produce thoroughly under running water before eating or preparing it. Prewashed packaging can be convenient, but it does not remove the need for proper storage and handling. Keep cutting boards, knives, and other surfaces clean to prevent cross-contamination.

Refrigerated Cut Melon

Precut watermelon, cantaloupe, and other melons are convenient options for snacks and fruit salads. However, bacteria on the outside of a melon can transfer to the flesh when it is cut. Once prepared, the fruit needs to be handled and refrigerated properly to reduce the risk of contamination.

The CDC recommends that older adults choose freshly cut melon or melon that has been kept refrigerated for seven days or fewer. Cut melon should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours, or one hour when temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Shoppers should check preparation and storage dates when buying fruit from refrigerated displays. When the date or handling conditions are unclear, freshly washed and cut melon at home may be a better option.

How Seniors Can Shop More Safely

Avoiding all refrigerated prepared foods is not necessary, but older shoppers should be more selective about certain products. Check labels for pasteurization and storage instructions, pay attention to dates, and choose safer alternatives when a product is intended to be eaten cold. Refrigeration slows the growth of many bacteria, but it does not kill Listeria or make every ready-to-eat food safe.

At home, keep the refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below and refrigerate perishable groceries within two hours of purchase. If food has been exposed to temperatures above 90 degrees, such as inside a hot car, refrigerate it within one hour. Wash hands and food preparation surfaces, keep raw ingredients separate from ready-to-eat foods, and follow safe cooking temperatures. These habits can help reduce the risk of foodborne illness while allowing older adults to continue enjoying convenient grocery store foods.

Shay Huntley

Shatel Huntley has a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University. In her spare time, she works with special needs adults and travels the world. Her interests include traveling to off-the-beaten-path destinations, shopping, couponing, and saving.

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