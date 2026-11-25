(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Quick Read Investing $500 monthly beginning at age 55 could potentially produce nearly $82,000 by age 65 or more than $145,000 by age 70, assuming a hypothetical 6% annual return. Workers over 50 can take advantage of higher retirement account contribution limits, including an increased 401(k) catch-up allowance in 2027. Employer matching contributions, delayed retirement, and a realistic understanding of future Social Security income can make catching up more manageable without taking excessive investment risks. Investors looking for help researching individual stocks and identifying long-term investment opportunities can explore The Motley Fool's Stock Advisor, a subscription-based investment research service. (Sponsored) Turning 55 without much money invested for retirement can be unsettling. Maybe raising children, recovering from a divorce, paying medical bills, or simply keeping up with everyday expenses left little room for investing. Now retirement is potentially a decade away, and every financial article seems to remind you that you should have started saving 30 years ago. But you can't invest money you didn't have in 1996. You can, however, make decisions today that could substantially improve your financial position by 65 or 70. Starting investing at 55 requires a different approach than investing in your twenties. Here's what the numbers reveal about how much progress is still possible. What Happens if You Start With Absolutely Nothing? Starting with an empty investment account at 55 is intimidating, but the math may be more encouraging than you expect. Suppose you invest $500 at the end of every month for the next 10 years. With a hypothetical 6% annual return compounded monthly, you could accumulate approximately $81,940 by age 65. Of that amount, $60,000 would come directly from your contributions. The remaining $21,940 would represent hypothetical investment growth. That's not enough to fund every retirement, but it could provide a meaningful financial cushion for someone who otherwise would have entered retirement without investments. Here's How Different Monthly Contributions Compare Not everyone has an extra $1,000 or $2,000 available each month. Fortunately, smaller contributions can also make a difference, particularly when they're maintained consistently. The following calculations assume a starting balance of zero, a hypothetical 6% annual return compounded monthly, and contributions made at the end of each month.

Monthly investment Balance at 65 Balance at 70 $250 $40,970 $72,705 $500 $81,940 $145,409 $750 $122,909 $218,114 $1,000 $163,879 $290,819 $1,500 $245,819 $436,228 $2,000 $327,759 $581,637

These illustrations exclude taxes, investment expenses, and inflation. Real investment returns fluctuate, and losses are possible. You can experiment with different contribution amounts and timelines using the SEC's free compound interest calculator.

You Don't Need Extraordinary Returns to Make Progress

One of the biggest mistakes someone starting investing at 55 can make is believing they need extraordinary investment returns to compensate for lost time.

Consider how different hypothetical annual returns would affect someone investing $1,000 monthly for 10 years.

Hypothetical annual return Balance after 10 years 0% $120,000 3% $139,741 6% $163,879 8% $182,946

Even without investment growth, consistently setting aside $1,000 monthly would build $120,000 in savings. That puts the importance of your savings rate into perspective. You have considerably more control over how much you contribute than how the stock market performs.

The IRS Is Giving Older Workers More Room to Save in 2027

If you're still employed, your workplace retirement plan may offer one of the most valuable opportunities to catch up.

On November 12, the IRS announced higher retirement plan contribution limits for 2027. Workers age 50 and older will generally be able to contribute as much as $34,000 to qualifying 401(k) plans through standard employee contributions and catch-up allowances.

Here's how the limits compare.

401(k) contribution category 2026 2027 Standard employee limit $24,500 $25,500 Catch-up contribution, age 50+ $8,000 $8,500 Combined limit, age 50+ $32,500 $34,000 Combined limit, ages 60–63 $35,750 $37,250

Plan restrictions and compensation requirements may apply. Certain higher-income workers must also make their catch-up contributions on a Roth basis.

You don't have to reach these maximums to benefit. Increasing your contribution by even one or two percentage points of your salary is a reasonable starting point if your budget allows.

An IRA Can Help Even if Your Employer Doesn't Offer a Retirement Plan

Not having access to a 401(k) doesn't mean you're out of options. The combined annual contribution limit for traditional and Roth IRAs remains $8,600 for eligible individuals age 50 and older in both 2026 and 2027. That's approximately $717 per month if you want to spread contributions throughout the year.

Whether you can deduct traditional IRA contributions or contribute directly to a Roth IRA depends on factors such as income, taxable compensation, filing status, and workplace retirement coverage.

Review the IRS rules governing IRA contributions before opening or funding an account.

Your Employer Might Be Willing to Double Part of Your Investment

Before looking for the next promising stock, check whether your employer offers matching retirement contributions.

Let's say you earn $75,000 annually and your employer matches employee contributions dollar for dollar on the first 4% of salary.

Contributing $250 monthly could generate another $250 from your employer. Over 10 years, those combined contributions could potentially grow to approximately $81,940 under the hypothetical 6% return used earlier.

You would personally have contributed just $30,000.

Employer contributions may be subject to vesting requirements, so review your plan documents. Nevertheless, capturing an available employer match can be particularly valuable when you're starting retirement savings later in life.

Where Should You Actually Invest at 55?

Opening a retirement account is only the first step. You also need to decide what investments to hold inside it.

Broad-market index funds, diversified exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds, and target-date retirement funds are among the options worth researching. Your allocation should reflect when you expect to need the money, how much financial risk you can afford, and whether you have other sources of retirement income.

The SEC's guide to asset allocation and diversification explains why spreading investments across different assets and industries can help manage risk.

If you're also interested in researching individual companies, services such as The Motley Fool's Stock Advisor provide stock recommendations and investment research intended for long-term investors. Before subscribing, consider the membership cost, your investing experience, and whether individual stocks fit your broader retirement strategy.

Avoid treating any stock recommendation as a guarantee or a replacement for a diversified retirement plan.

Need Help Researching Your Next Investment?

Starting an investment portfolio later in life can leave you wondering which companies are worth researching and how to identify potential long-term investment opportunities.

The Motley Fool's Stock Advisor provides members with stock recommendations, investment analysis, and research tools designed to help them evaluate investment opportunities.

If you're ready to look beyond the headlines and make more informed investing decisions, it may be a resource worth exploring.

Stock Advisor is a paid investment research service, not a personalized retirement planning service. Investment returns are not guaranteed, and all investments involve risk. SavingAdvice may receive compensation through this affiliate link.

Retirement at 65 isn't mandatory.

Someone investing $1,000 monthly beginning at age 55 could potentially accumulate approximately $163,879 by 65 under our 6% illustration. Continuing until age 70 would increase that hypothetical balance to $290,819.

That's nearly $127,000 more than the earlier retirement scenario.

Working longer also means fewer immediate withdrawals from savings and potentially higher Social Security benefits if you delay claiming. Of course, health problems, caregiving responsibilities, and unexpected job losses can interfere with those plans, which is why it's wise to prepare for more than one retirement date.

You might not need a million-dollar portfolio to retire. You might, however, need more than you currently expect.

Start by comparing anticipated retirement expenses with projected Social Security benefits, pensions, and other reliable income.

Consider a household with the following monthly retirement budget:

Estimated retirement expenses: $3,200 Expected Social Security and pension income: $2,400 Monthly income shortfall: $800 Annual income shortfall: $9,600

A $100,000 retirement account would cover slightly more than 10 years of that shortfall under a simplified calculation that excludes investment returns, taxes, and inflation. That's helpful, but it wouldn't necessarily provide enough income for a retirement lasting 20 or 30 years.

Get a personalized benefit estimate through your my Social Security account before deciding how much you need to invest.

Someone investing at 25 generally has decades to recover from a significant market decline. At 55, the timeline is different.

Suppose you've built a $150,000 portfolio and its overall value falls by 25% shortly before retirement. You would temporarily or permanently lose $37,500 in portfolio value, depending on subsequent performance and whether you sell.

Taking withdrawals during a downturn can make recovery more difficult because fewer invested assets remain available to participate in a rebound. This is known as sequence-of-returns risk.

That doesn't mean you should avoid stocks altogether. Retirement could last several decades, and some exposure to growth investments may remain appropriate. However, money needed for near-term expenses deserves different treatment from money you don't expect to touch for 15 years.

There's little benefit in pursuing a hypothetical 6% investment return while accumulating debt at 24% interest.

Someone starting late should consider their entire financial picture, including emergency savings, outstanding loans, employer matching opportunities, and essential household expenses.

Paying down expensive debt can free up hundreds of dollars for future retirement contributions. An emergency fund can also reduce the likelihood that an unexpected car repair or medical bill forces you to withdraw investments prematurely.

Start with a contribution amount you can maintain. Increase it when debts are paid off, raises arrive, or other financial obligations disappear.

Retirement planning can become overwhelming when every decision feels urgent. Breaking it into smaller tasks can make getting started more manageable.

During the next month:

Obtain your personalized Social Security benefit estimate. Review your employer's retirement plan and matching policy. Calculate how much you can realistically contribute each month. Research diversified investments appropriate for your retirement timeline. Set up automatic contributions where possible. Establish a date to review your progress and increase contributions.

If you need help developing a personalized retirement strategy, consider consulting a qualified financial professional who understands retirement income planning.

The objective isn't to solve every retirement problem within 30 days. It's to make sure you're no longer standing still.

Starting investing at 55 won't recreate the decades of compound growth available to someone who started at 25. But having $80,000, $150,000, or even $300,000 invested at retirement could dramatically improve your options compared with having nothing.

Take advantage of the retirement account rules available to you. Capture employer matching contributions when possible, research investments carefully, and resist the temptation to chase unusually high returns because you feel behind.

Your retirement savings may never look exactly like someone else's. They don't have to.

When you're investing later in life, making informed decisions matters more than chasing the latest stock market trends.

The Motley Fool's Stock Advisor gives members access to stock recommendations, investment analysis, and research designed to help long-term investors evaluate potential opportunities.

Whether you're building your first portfolio or looking to diversify existing investments, Stock Advisor may help you identify companies worth researching.

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Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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