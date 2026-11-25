MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Medline investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that Medline, which went public in December 2025, told investors in its IPO materials and later statements that its quality systems ensured every Medline-branded product met rigorous standards, while failing to disclose that the FDA had issued at least four inspection reports citing problems at Medline facilities during 2025. According to the complaint, on June 2, 2026, the FDA published a warning letter citing repeated contamination and failed corrective actions at Medline's Waukegan drug facility, along with repeat problems at multiple sites, and Medline's stock fell 7.2%. The complaint further alleges that executives then reassured investors that the issues were "nothing systemic at all" and would "not going to be material to our numbers." On August 5, 2026, Medline cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $200 million at the midpoint, citing quality remediation costs and a "global quality action plan" it had been working on with the FDA. Following this news, the stock fell 17.9% over two trading sessions.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Medline common stock between December 16, 2025, and August 4, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is January 25, 2027. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Medline, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

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Phone: (888) 256-2510

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