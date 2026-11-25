MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KEHEWIN, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located in the heart of Alberta's oil and gas country, Kehewin Cree Nation has lived with generations of industrial development across its traditional territory. Now the Nation is being asked to accept the massive, permanent underground storage of industrial carbon dioxide beneath its land, communities and the territory on which its members live, hunt, trap and exercise their Treaty rights.

Kehewin has formally notified Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL), the four other proponents and all applicable regulators that it will oppose permits, licences, approvals and authorizations for the Pathways CO2 Transportation Network and Storage Hub Project unless and until its fundamental concerns are addressed. The five proponents are CNRL, Cenovus Energy, ConocoPhillips Canada, Imperial Oil and Suncor Energy.

Human safety appears to have been fundamentally overlooked. Concentrated CO2 can cause rapid incapacitation and death. A pipeline rupture, injection-well failure or underground migration could have catastrophic consequences for people, families, livestock and wildlife. The information provided to Chief and Council has failed to adequately address these potentially lethal risks.

"Human safety is not a footnote to an industrial project. It is the starting point. People could die if there is a significant CO2 release. We will not gamble with the lives of our members, their families or neighbouring communities on the strength of company assurances," said Chief Watchmaker.

The underground storage proposal creates an additional, long-term risk. The CO2 will be stored beneath Kehewin territory, leaving the Nation and future generations to bear the risk of seepage and migration. This concern is compounded by the region's extensive oil and gas history, including numerous existing, abandoned and orphaned wells and historical drill holes, some of which may not have been properly plugged, capped or documented. These could provide pathways for CO2 to escape its intended storage formation.

This risks becoming the world's largest unscientific experiment in carbon sequestration. The proponents are asking Kehewin to accept potentially permanent industrial risks before independent science has demonstrated that the project is safe. For the Nation, there is very little upside and an enormous amount of risk.

CNRL's suggestion, in substance, that Kehewin should support the project in the national interest – to "do it for Canada" – misses the point entirely.

"Kehewin Cree Nation is not opposed to development. We are opposed to cavalier, cowboy development that puts commercial ambition ahead of science, safety and common sense. You cannot ask a First Nation to put its people, land and future generations at risk simply by invoking the national interest. Our people are part of Canada, and their lives and Treaty rights matter just as much," Chief Watchmaker added.

The Nation is demanding comprehensive, independent scientific assessments, including a full investigation of existing and abandoned wells, potential CO2 migration, groundwater protection and human safety. It is also demanding a separately funded, Nation-directed Traditional Land Use Study and an urgent meeting with the senior leadership of all five proponents.

Kehewin's position is unequivocal: the project must not be permitted to advance until its fundamental concerns are addressed. Prove it is safe before asking our people to live with the consequences.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Chief Watchmaker

Kehewin Cree Nation

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Malcolm Macpherson

Macpherson Law LLP

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