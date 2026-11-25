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NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is notifying investors of a securities class action involving FMC Corporation (FMC).

Key Facts About the FMC Securities Class Action:



Company: FMC Corporation

Ticker: NYSE:FMC

Class period: February 4, 2026 to October 14, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: January 19, 2027

Court: United States District Court Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Who may be affected: Investors who acquired FMC securities during the class period and suffered a loss Next step: Complete the FMC investor contact form, email ..., or call 212-355-4648



What the lawsuit alleges:



According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material facts concerning the true state of FMC's distributor-inventory problem, including the extent to which elevated-priced inventory held by distributors was difficult to sell thereby impairing replenishment orders across FMC's portfolio and threatening the Company's ability to generate new sales, revenue, EBITDA and cash flow.



On October 14, 2026, FMC announced preliminary third quarter 2026 results materially below expectations and sharply reduced its revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

On this news, the price of FMC's common stock declined from a closing market price of $8.09 per share on October 14, 2026, FMC's stock price fell to $5.62 per share on October 15, 2026, a decline of about 31%.



Next steps for investors:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FMC shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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