MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARADISE VALLEY, AZ, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tax Goddess, a national strategic tax planning firm, has launched GPS (Guidance for Proactive Strategy), a private advisory service giving business owners direct access to founder Shauna A. Wekherlien, CPA, MTax, CTC, CTP, CTS, before major financial transactions.

Built for owners of companies generating $1 million or more in annual revenue, GPS brings tax strategy into the early stages of dealmaking. When a founder prepares to sell a business, acquire assets, or change ownership structures, deal terms directly impact net proceeds. Once a contract is signed, options to reduce the tax bill shrink fast. Through private consultations, Shauna joins the client's advisory team to discuss high-level ideas and evaluate potential tax consequences conceptually, rather than running actual tax calculations.

"The most expensive tax advice is always the reactive kind," said Shauna. "Traditional CPAs look in the rearview mirror to report what you already did, while true wealth preservation happens before the contract is signed. We built GPS for business owners who already have a solid compliance team, but need an executive brain trust to pressure-test high-stakes moves, catch structural blind spots, and prevent six-figure surprises. You pay for clarity, not compliance."

GPS operates exclusively as an advisory service. Clients keep their existing accountants and attorneys for tax filings and legal execution, and Shauna collaborates directly with those professionals on proposed strategies.

Tax Goddess offers GPS through two annual retainers at $15,000 and $30,000, providing two or four private, 90-minute strategy sessions per year. Both tiers include quarterly live Q&A sessions with Shauna and weekday team access. Built around direct conversations rather than heavy written reports, each engagement starts with an initial consultation to select the right membership option.

To explore GPS membership options and schedule a 15-minute Executive Alignment Call, visit taxgoddess.com/gps-the-power-of-proactive-strategy.

About Tax Goddess Founded in 2004 and guided by the mission to CRUSH YOUR TAX BILL: Tailored Tax Solutions for Successful Business Leaders, Tax Goddess is led by Shauna A. Wekherlien, CPA, MTax, CTC, CTP, CTS. Nationally known as the Tax Goddess and featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur, the firm specializes in proactive income and estate tax planning for business owners, High-Net-Worth, and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals. With over two decades of experience and more than $2.43 billion in documented client savings, Tax Goddess focuses on legally aggressive tax mitigation, entity structuring, and wealth preservation. Visit.





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