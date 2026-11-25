MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than half of customers now use the new Text product

Wrocław/Boston, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Text Group's consolidated revenue in the first half of fiscal year 2026/27 was PLN 168.9 million, and net profit for the period was PLN 63.1 million. This is 0.8% and 5.7% higher, respectively, than in the first six months of the previous year. In Q2 alone, revenue grew by 3.5% year on year to PLN 85.8 million, and net profit grew by 18.7% to PLN 34.0 million.

"In November we reached a very important milestone: more than half of our customers are now using the Text product. The product has proven its value, and we see the excellent results it can deliver. That is why we decided to accelerate the migration of our existing customer base to Text. Our challenge now, and one of our main priorities, is to convince all customers that they can safely, and without losing control, use our AI agent to effectively increase their sales, turning customer support into a revenue-generating machine," said Mariusz Ciepły, CEO of Text.

In Q2, Text Group's consolidated revenue grew by 3.5% to PLN 85.8 million, operating profit by 20.2% to PLN 36.4 million, EBITDA by 19.1% to PLN 43.7 million, and net profit by 18.7% to PLN 34.0 million.

In the whole of H1 of fiscal year 2026/27, consolidated revenue grew by 0.8% to PLN 168.9 million, operating profit by 3.4% to PLN 67.7 million, EBITDA by 5.0% to PLN 82.2 million, and net profit by 5.7% to PLN 63.1 million.

The Company generates the vast majority of its revenue in US dollars. Sales in that currency reached USD 45.6 million in the first half of the fiscal year, an increase of 3.0% year-on-year.

At the end of September 2026, the Group's monthly recurring revenue (MRR) reached USD 7.29 million.

Management Commentary

"The past fiscal year, and the beginning of the current one, were a period of major change for us. We completed the huge project of migrating to Google Cloud infrastructure, which also enabled a leap forward in product development. In Q1 we restructured our sales process, moving away from a traditional sales team. The positive effects of these actions are already visible in Q2. In the coming quarters, we want to maintain business efficiency, including cost control, but above all, now fully focused on the new product, to fight for crossing the symbolic USD 100 million ARR level as quickly as possible. To achieve this, we must further improve our customer acquisition process, strengthen the Text brand, and also become even better at convincing customers to seize the opportunities that AI technology offers them in our product," said Mariusz Ciepły, CEO of Text.

Key events in H1 2026/27 and after its end



The Company achieved MRR growth, mainly as a result of ending price grandfathering in the LiveChat product.

In May 2026, the Company obtained SOC 2 Type 2 attestation.

In May 2026, the Company unveiled its new visual identity and began executing its go-to-market strategy for the Text product.

In June 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of the livechat.ai domain.

In June 2026, the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) granted the Company a patent for a "System and method for configuring a communication widget directly on a website". It is Text's seventh patent registered in the US.

In July 2026, an integration with Klaviyo, one of the world's largest email and SMS marketing platforms, was launched.

In July 2026, Text was made available on the Google Cloud Marketplace as "Text - Enterprise AI Agent".

In August 2026, Text received the MarTech Breakthrough Awards 2026 "Retail Technology Solution of the Year" award, given for innovative technology solutions for the retail industry.

In August 2026, the Text solution was made available as an official app in the ChatGPT Marketplace.

In September, a number of new features were released, including integrations of Text with channels such as Instagram and Telegram. In November, more than half of the Company's customers were already using its new Text solution.



Key financial data – H1 2026/27



MRR as of 30 September 2026: USD 7.29 million → ARR: USD 87.48 million

Revenue in USD: 45.6 million (+3.0% y/y)

Revenue in PLN: 168.9 million (+0.8% y/y)

Net profit: PLN 63.1 million (+5.7% y/y)

Operating profit: PLN 67.7 million (+3.4% y/y) EBITDA: PLN 82.2 million (+5.0% y/y)





Dividend policy

The Annual General Meeting of 6 August 2026, in line with the Management Board's recommendation, resolved to allocate PLN 109.7 million of the profit for fiscal year 2025/26 to dividends. This translates to a total payout of PLN 4.26 per share (including two advance payments).

On 25 November, the Management Board asked the Supervisory Board for consent to pay the first advance on the dividend for 2025/26. The proposed payment is PLN 1.21 per share. A year ago, the corresponding advance was paid at PLN 1.15.





About Text Inc.





Text Inc. is built on the foundation of LiveChat, the platform that pioneered modern live chat and brings over two decades of experience in conversational customer experience, now extended through AI-driven capabilities. The company serves more than 35,000 customers worldwide, including Unilever, Atos, Wembley Stadium, MIT, Stanford, and Coop Travel. Text Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and is part of the Text Group (TXT.WA).





About Text S.A.





Text S.A. is a technology company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (TXT.WA), specializing in text-based communication and customer service automation solutions. Its product suite includes LiveChat, ChatBot, HelpDesk, KnowledgeBase, OpenWidget, and the new suite-class solution, Text.

IMPORTANT NOTICES





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts - including those regarding the Company's ARR target of $100 million, the anticipated impact of the Go-to-Market strategy for the Text product, the potential of AI-driven solutions to transform customer support into a revenue-generating function, and the benefits of the product-led growth model - are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the USD/PLN exchange rate, competitive pressures in the SaaS and AI markets, changes in customer demand or retention, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks associated with new product launches and business model transitions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue), ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue), EBITDA margin, gross margin on sales, and net profit margin. These are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental information. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS or GAAP. Definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the nearest IFRS equivalents are available in the Company's financial reports published on the Warsaw Stock Exchange regulatory system (ESPI) and on the Company's investor relations website.





CURRENCY

Financial figures in this press release are reported in Polish Zloty (PLN) and/or US Dollars (USD). USD equivalents are based on average NBP exchange rates for the relevant period. Currency fluctuations may materially affect the comparability of results across periods.





NO OFFER OF SECURITIES

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Text S.A. or Text Inc. in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Text S.A. is a company incorporated under the laws of Poland and listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. It is not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is not subject to U.S. reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.





GEOGRAPHIC RESTRICTIONS

This press release is not directed at, and should not be relied upon by, persons located or resident in any jurisdiction where the distribution or publication of this material would be contrary to local law or regulation. In particular: (i) in the United States, this press release is distributed solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable state securities laws; (ii) in the United Kingdom, this press release is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the UK version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129) as it forms part of UK domestic law; (iii) in the European Economic Area, this press release is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of EU Regulation 2017/1129. No action has been taken or will be taken by the Company to permit the possession or distribution of this press release in any jurisdiction where action is required for that purpose. Persons who come into possession of this press release are required to inform themselves of, and to comply with, any applicable restrictions.

CONTACT: PR Department Text Inc.... Investor Relations Department Text S.A....