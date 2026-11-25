MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Domtar has been named one of the world's 25 most sustainable privately held companies, ranking. This marks a four-place improvement from its 20th-place position in last year's inaugural ranking.

“Being recognized among the world's most sustainable private corporations is a strong validation of the progress we are making at Domtar,” said Sabrina de Branco, Global Chief Sustainability Officer.“This is because sustainability is not separate from our business strategy. It is increasingly embedded in how we make decisions, identify risks and opportunities, strengthen our operations, and create long-term value. This recognition reflects the work of people across Domtar who are turning our commitments into action every day, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar.”

"Domtar has the scale and long-term ownership to show how a forestry company can protect nature and serve people,” explained Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights.“It climbed four places in this year's Private 25."

Corporate Knights is a leading sustainable economy media and research organization committed to advancing an economic system in which both people and the planet can thrive. It assesses private companies using a ranking methodology based on sustainability performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investment and growth in sustainable revenue.

Overall, 2026 was a strong year at Domtar for sustainability recognition:



2026 SFI Leadership in Conservation Award: Recognized Domtar's conservation collaborations and forest management and fiber sourcing practices across North America.

2026 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award from Focus on Energy: Recognized the Nekoosa, Wisconsin mill's work to reduce energy use, improve operations and deliver long-term savings.

Two Gold Stevie® Awards for Women in Business:



Sabrina de Branco, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, received the Gold Stevie Award in the Female Executive of the Year – Business Products – More Than 2,500 Employees category. Traclynne Allison, Forester at our Marlboro Mill in South Carolina, received a Gold Stevie Award in the Achievement in Sustainability category.



Domtar's 2030 Sustainability Strategy is built around three pillars: Environmental Stewardship, Our People and Communities, and Responsible Business. The strategy contains 12 objectives with defined KPIs, as well as 2026 and 2030 targets. Domtar provides quarterly progress updates on its website: Turning Strategy into Action: Q3 2026 Sustainability Strategy Implementation Update.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products with locations across North America. The company manufactures pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, as well as lumber and other wood products. Investor Jackson Wijaya is the beneficial owner of Domtar.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is dedicated to sustainability and committed to turning responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Seth Kursman

Chief Global Public Affairs and Communications Officer

514-826-5040

...