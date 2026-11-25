Neda Dameshghi, Frisco Realtor with Houses by Neda Team at Real Broker LLC, helps empty nesters compare the true cost of downsizing.

Houses by Neda Team at Real Broker LLC releases a free downsizing cost check for Frisco and Prosper homeowners whose kids are heading to college

- Neda Dameshghi, Frisco Realtor, Houses by Neda Team at Real Broker LLCFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many Frisco and Prosper parents start thinking about a smaller home once their youngest leaves for college. But a smaller home does not alwaller monthly cost, accorays mean a smding to Neda Dameshghi, a Frisco Realtor with Houses by Neda Team at Real Broker LLC.The reason is how Texas taxes homesteads. Under Texas Tax Code Section 23.23, the appraised value of a homestead cannot rise more than 10% per year. Homeowners who bought years ago are often taxed on a value well below what the home would sell for today. When they buy their next home, that protection generally starts over at the new home's value."A lot of empty nesters assume the smaller house will cut their costs in half," said Neda, who came to real estate from accounting. "Then they see the tax bill on the new place and it's close to what they pay now. I want families to see that math before they list, not after they move."What the numbers look like in FriscoAccording to MLS data, the median close price in Frisco was $655,000 in October 2026, compared with $375,000 in October 2016. That is a gain of about 75% in ten years for long-time owners. Realtors Property Resource (RPR) data for October 2026 shows Frisco homes spent a median of 53 days on the market and sold for 96.5% of list price, with 5.21 months of inventory.For a family who bought in Frisco years ago, the gap between market value and taxed value can be large. In one example, a home that would sell for $900,000 might carry a capped appraised value of $700,000. If that family buys a $650,000 home, the new home is generally appraised near its purchase price. The taxed value is nearly the same, even though the house is smaller.Neda says three other costs often catch downsizers off guard:. MUD and PID taxes. Many newer communities in Frisco, Prosper and Celina add Municipal Utility District or Public Improvement District taxes. These can push the total tax rate well above older neighborhoods.. HOA dues. Low-maintenance and lock-and-leave communities often charge higher dues to cover yard care and amenities.. The age 65 timing. Texas gives homeowners 65 and older an extra $60,000 school tax exemption and a school tax ceiling. Most empty nesters in their 50s don't qualify yet, so they move without that protection.A free cost check before listingTo help families plan, Houses by Neda Team is offering a free Empty Nester Equity Check-In for Frisco and Prosper homeowners. It compares estimated net proceeds from the current home with the true monthly cost of a smaller home, including taxes, MUD or PID, HOA dues and insurance."Most of my downsizing clients aren't retiring," Neda said. "They're in their 50s, still working, and their kids just left for college. They want a home that fits the next chapter, and they want to know the real numbers before they decide."Homeowners can request a check-in at sellwithneda.About Houses by Neda TeamHouses by Neda Team is a real estate team with Real Broker LLC serving Frisco, Prosper, Celina, McKinney, Plano and Allen, Texas. Team leader Neda Dameshghi has lived in Frisco for more than 13 years and brings an accounting background to every transaction, with a focus on full cost transparency for buyers and sellers. Learn more at housesbyneda.Neda Dameshghi, Houses by Neda Team, Real Broker LLC (469) 960-5580... TREC License #794201

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Frisco Empty Nesters May Be Surprised by Their Next Tax Bill When Downsizing News Provided By Houses by Neda Team by Real Broker LLC November 25, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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