Milestone highlights nationwide adoption of AI-powered fertility monitoring and continued expansion into predictive analytics and clinical workflow solutions.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cycle Clarity, a physician-founded medical technology company advancing fertility care through artificial intelligence, announced that its AI-powered platform has detected more than 1 million ovarian follicles across fertility clinics throughout the United States.

To date, Cycle Clarity has detected 1,376,549 follicles, processed 204,229 ovaries, and supported 105,931 patient appointments, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and adoption of its technology.

Originally developed to standardize follicular monitoring through AI-powered 3D ultrasound analysis, Cycle Clarity helps reduce variability between operators and streamline clinical workflows. The technology has contributed to approximately 17,655 patient hours and 22,952 clinic hours saved, demonstrating its impact on both patients and fertility care teams.

“Surpassing one million follicles detected is an incredible milestone for Cycle Clarity, but what makes it meaningful is the impact behind that number. Every follicle represents a step in a patient's fertility journey, and we're proud to support the physicians and clinical teams guiding those decisions. This milestone reflects the trust our clinical partners have placed in our technology and the progress we're making together,” said Dr. John Schnorr, Founder and CEO of Cycle Clarity.

As adoption has grown, Cycle Clarity has expanded its technology beyond automated follicular monitoring. Its evolving platform now includes predictive insights to support treatment planning, laboratory forecasting tools to anticipate retrieval volumes and staffing needs, and additional solutions designed to improve coordination across fertility care.

“Follicular monitoring was our starting point, but our vision has always extended beyond a single part of the fertility process. We're continuing to develop solutions that help fertility teams make more informed decisions throughout treatment,” added Dr. Schnorr.

Looking ahead, Cycle Clarity remains focused on developing technology that helps clinics anticipate patient needs, better manage laboratory resources, and deliver consistent, high-quality care as they grow. With an expanding presence across the United States, the company continues to advance its mission of making fertility care more efficient and accessible.

About Cycle Clarity

Cycle Clarity is a physician-founded medical technology company developing AI-powered solutions for fertility care. Its technology supports standardized follicular monitoring, predictive analytics, laboratory planning, and connected clinical workflows, helping fertility practices improve efficiency, consistency, and access to care.



Caroline Christopher

Cycle Clarity

+1 8645569796

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Cycle Clarity Celebrates Over 1 Million Follicles Detected as Its AI Technology Expands Across U.S. Fertility Clinics News Provided By Cycle Clarity November 25, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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